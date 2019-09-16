If you choose to shave, the second most important thing (after choosing a quality razor, of course) is making sure you're using a good shaving cream. Using the right shaving cream can make all the difference when it comes to achieving a smooth, bump-free shave — especially if you have sensitive skin or are prone to razor burn. Ahead, a breakdown of the best shaving creams for women, whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option, an all-natural formula, or a soothing gel that fights irritation. But first, a few tips on how to shave properly — and safely.

Since razors tend to rust or begin to harbor bacteria after some time, it's important to change out your razor blade between every four and 10 uses to avoid potential infections. Also, don't forget to wait until the end of your bath or shower to shave, since soaking your skin in warm water helps soften the hair follicle, which makes it easier to achieve a close, comfortable shave.

And before you choose a shaving cream, don't forget to check out this guide to the best razors for women (or the best razors for sensitive skin if you're easily prone to irritation and bumps).

1. Best Under-$5 Pick eos Ultra Moisturizing Shave Cream - Lavendar Jasmine $3 | Amazon See On Amazon Eos' non-foaming shaving cream is a fan-favorite because of its affordable price point, diverse range of scents, and moisturizing formula that leaves skin soft. In addition to nourishing shea butter and vitamins C and E, it's rich in soothing ingredients, like aloe and oat, that help soothe skin and prevent bumps. You can use it on wet or dry skin — a bonus for rushed mornings and last-minute events — and it's available in three scents: lavender jasmine, pomegranate raspberry, and vanilla. The formula is non-foaming, so it's almost more like a cream as opposed to your traditional foaming shave gel.

2. The Best Shaving Cream For Dry Skin Tree Hut Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The best shaving cream for dry skin isn't a shaving cream at all — it's an oil. Made of a blend of natural shea butter, soothing allantoin, and nourishing oils like jojoba and grapeseed, this shaving oil works to moisturize and soften skin as it provides a close, comfortable shave. Plus, the plastic bottle won't leave a ring on the ledge of your tub, it won't clog up your razor like a traditional cream or gel does, and because it's clear, you can actually see if you're missing any spots. It also comes in a pomegranate citrus scent. Many sensitive-skinned Amazon reviewers say it's the only thing that doesn't leave their skin bumpy and red, and also note that it prevents nicks and cuts.

3. The Best Shaving Cream For Sensitive Skin Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel $8 | Amazon See On Amazon A favorite among people with sensitive skin, the Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel was formulated with soothing oats, hydrating vitamin E, and other heady lubricants to provide a close, comfortable shave without irritation. Though the option from Tree Hut, above, is also a great choice for sensitive skin types, Aveeno's formula is better-suited for those who prefer a traditional gel-to-foam shave cream. Another bonus is that it doesn't contain any added fragrance, which some reaction-prone skin types find irritating.

4. The Best Shave Gel To Avoid Bumps & Burn Completely Bare Completely SMOOTH Moisturizing No-Bump Shave Gel $12 | Amazon See On Amazon To really double down on the fight against razor burn and bumps, you might want to consider trying this moisturizing shave gel from Completely Bare. It's loaded with a variety of skin-soothing ingredients — like aloe vera and chamomile — as well as moisturizers like jojoba oil, calendula, and sunflower seed oil to fight redness, bumps, and irritation as you shave. What's more, the formula is enriched with (environmentally-friendly) beads that dissolve upon contact with skin, which allow the moisturizing ingredients to work more efficiently.