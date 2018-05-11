When you're on the go and need somewhere to hang your wardrobe, only the best portable clothes racks will do the job — and save your sanity. There's the ever-recognizable steel rack with wheels you've definitely seen before, but "portable" can be loosely interpreted in terms of clothing racks. They don't always need wheels, and they don't always need to be able to hold the weight of an entire closet. Sometimes you just need a little travel-friendly rack or something foldable for easy storage. And trust me, those exist.

Before I reveal to you five versatile options, ask yourself a few basic questions to narrow your search: Are you dealing with minimal closet space and need to hang a lot of stuff on this rack? Do you want to be able to wheel it around or throw it in your bag? Where do you plan to take it?

Once you know what you're looking for, it's time to shop. Below, find a list of different clothing racks for various clothes-storing needs. Not a single one is over $50, so don't be afraid to mix-and-match if, say, you want a handbag-ready one and one with wheels capable of holding your seasonal wardrobe with ease. (While you're at it, pick up the best clothes hangers, too.) Happy organizing!

1 The Best All-In-One Clothes Rack Amazon Limam, Bamboo Garment Rack $23 - $50 AmazonBuy Now Should you want something with wheels that also looks great when left out 24/7, get this durable bamboo garment rack from Limam. If its low price point and luxury vibes aren't enough to convince you, maybe the fact that it can hold up to 50 pounds of clothing and accessories will. It has wheels that give it that portable factor, but let's be real: The thing that truly sets this mildew- and moth-resistant wooden rack apart is its removable bottom shelf, which can be used to store everything from accessories to shoes. This rack is easy to assemble and even comes with six hooks to make storing shopping bags and jackets even easier. To give you an idea of the storage possibilities, this Amazon reviewer added perspective, writing: "The rack is strong and is currently supporting 20 mens long sleeve shirts and 3 pair of shoes. The rack seems well engineered and designed" It's available in five different sizes, so there's an option for your space, guaranteed.

2 The Best Traditional Clothes Rack Amazon Need A Rack, Collapsible Commercial-Grade Clothing Rack $45 AmazonBuy Now If you're here for a traditional clothing rack — as in, similar to the sturdy one you've scoured inside your favorite stores — this commercial-grade option from Need A Rack is for you. It can hold up to 250 pounds of stuff and comes with four wheels, making it extra easy to move your large amounts of clothing from one room to another. What's more, when it's not in use, the adjustable chrome rack — which can go from 4 to 5 feet high and from 4 to 6 feet wide — can be folded down to just 5 inches high. Slide it under your bed or toss it in the car, and it's out of sight. As an Amazon reviewer put it, "Finally a good clothing rack!"

3 The Best Ladder Clothes Rack Amazon YAMAZAKI, Home Tower Leaning Ladder Rack $50 AmazonBuy Now Yes, ladder shelves can double as clothing racks. Case in point: This YAMAKAZI leaning ladder rack. To start adding clothes to the Japan-designed product, all you have to do is prop it up against a flat wall. It's a simple and sleek storage solution, and should you want to move it somewhere else, all you have to do is grab it and lean it somewhere else! With a minimalistic vibe and two different color options (a black one and a white one), this affordable option looks straight out of a luxury home catalog. Drape pants or scarves over it, or use S-hooks to hang belts and bags. Unlike the commercial-grade option above, however, this one won't hold lots of items. In fact, it will look better with less on it, if you ask me. It does require some assembly, but Amazon reviewers say it's not an IKEA-level task: "This item took less than ten minutes to assemble," someone wrote. "Well-made, sleek ladder and a unique decor accent."

4 The Best Tripod Clothes Rack Amazon Whitmor, Garment Rack $24 AmazonBuy Now Thanks to its tripod-shaped design, this rack is super sturdy and perfect for those who want a dual-purpose product. Made with stainless steel and heavy-duty plastic, it can be used as a traditional garment rack for up to 36 items or as a drying rack on laundry day. Similar to Need A Rack's, this 5-foot one from Whitmor can be folded down into two compact, ultra-portable (and storable) pieces. It's rust-resistant, safe for outdoor use, and protected by the brand's service guarantee. One Amazon reviewer raved, "Love love love this! Super lightweight but sturdy. EASY to set up and take down with the push of a button. Works like opening and umbrella. Lots of slots for hangers. Folds up and disconnects into two pieces. I put them both in a bag. Love it!"