Resolution: 854 x 480 pixels

Range: Up to 9 feet

Max lumens: 200

Powered with a rechargeable battery that delivers up to three hours of uninterrupted projection (and doubles as a power bank for phones), this short-throw projector is easy to take with you anywhere you go. And although it's portable when fully charged, it does come with a power cord for the power input, per reviewers. It's smaller than most of the others on this list and can fit in the palm of your hand, so it's a good option for business meetings or travel.

This projector has a resolution of 854 by 480 pixels, and it comes with with an ASUS Sonic Master enhanced-speaker for crisp sound delivery that reviewers call "really great for the size." However, it also comes with a built-in headphone jack that you should be able to connect with a different speaker if you want better sound. One person wrote that "you can still attach a set of speakers to the audio port and push sound through a set of speakers."

This one's labeled as an "ultra-short-throw projector," but the measurements align more with standard short-throws: It works from 3 to 9 feet away and can display 41- to 100-inch images. However, it only boasts 200 lumens, which means it might not shine as brightly as the other options on this list. (If that isn't enough, you can opt for a 500-lumen projector for a little bit more money.) Still, it comes with an HDMI port as well as a USB port for charging. While there's not direct mention of this machine being compatible with smart devices or streaming platforms, one customer noted, "It works perfectly to play movies (I hooked it up to the Amazon Fire Stick) or to show presentations."

What fans write: "It still worked great even under florescent lights above and windows in the room. So you do not need absolute dark to present PowerPoint slides or movies. At home this was great for movies at night. There is no noise from the fan, compared to others I've tried, usually there is slot of noise. Luckily this is a very quiet unit."