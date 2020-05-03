When it comes to choosing the best shower sponges, there is no one-size-fits-all approach — so instead, consider your pressure preferences (do you prefer an invigorating scrub, or a gentler massage?), your skin type, and practicality (for example, do you want a sponge with a long handle so you can reach your lower back, or a sponge like a mitt that you can wear on your hand?). Ahead, you'll find five great shower sponges that fulfill all these criteria and more — but first, a word to the wise.

You've probably heard this before, but it bears repeating: Don't keep any bath sponge for too long because bacteria can quickly grow on — and in — them. Hang your sponge outside of the moist, warm shower area so it can dry properly, and keep it clean by microwaving or heating it occasionally. If yours has an odor or anything growing on it, toss it. Otherwise, replace it about every two months (or every month, if your sponge is made of real luffa).

With that in mind, scroll on to shop the best shower sponges you can buy on Amazon, all for $15 or less.

1. The Overall Best Shower Sponge mikimini Loofah Sponge & Exfoliating Pad (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This double-sided mitt has a flat, gritty texture on one side and a pouf on the other, so you can cleanse the delicate areas of your skin, like your neck and chest, differently than the areas that tend to be rougher, like your knees, elbows, and heels. You can slip your hand in the mitt like a glove or through the strap on the flat side, depending on what feels more comfortable. When you're done, use the loop on the top to hang it dry.

2. The Best Shower Sponge With A Handle Toem Shower Pouf Set (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Included in this set are two shower poufs made of bamboo charcoal fibers: One has a long, 17-inch wooden handle, which makes it easier to wash hard-to-reach areas like your middle back, and the other has a simple loop for handheld use. It also comes with a stainless-steel, self-adhesive hook that you can affix to your wall to dry your poufs outside of the tub.

3. The Best Silicone Shower Sponge ELFRhino 2-in-1 Silicone Shower Sponge $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Some people prefer the rubbery texture of silicone, while others like that it's less likely to harbor mold and bacteria. In any case, this two-sided silicone bath sponge presents a great alternative to traditional loofahs and poufs. The side with the long, soft bristles is great for gentle, all-over cleaning, while the firmer side can be used to give yourself a nice, circulation-boosting massage, which can help work out knots or body soreness.

4. The Best Shower Sponge For Babies MY Konjac Extra Soft & Gentle Sponge $10 | Amazon See on Amazon It's safe enough for babies — so in other words, this konjac sponge can be used by anyone, even people with extremely sensitive or eczema-prone skin. Made of 100% food-grade konjac powder (and nothing else, besides water) in Jeju, Korea, this is a gentle, natural sponge that can last you two to three months if cared for properly.