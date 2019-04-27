For all of the emphasis the beauty industry puts on exfoliating your face, there's not a whole lot of discussion about the importance of exfoliating the rest of your body. That said, it's an extremely important step for practically every skin type. Just like on your face, the skin on your body has pores — and those pores can become clogged and inflamed. Regular exfoliation can help keep your pores clear, which prevents body acne, and it's also the key to smooth, soft skin. If you're not into messy scrubs, then keeping one of the best body scrubbers in your shower is probably a better option for you.

Dry brushing is a popular method of body exfoliation, but if you're looking to get the job done in your shower without having to add a whole extra step to your routine, go with something you can use on wet skin. Loofahs, sponges, and silicone scrubbers are all great options, or you can look into exfoliating cloths, which are popular in Japan and Korea.

After exfoliating your body with the tool of your choice, apply a lotion for maximum skin-softness. If you're dealing with body acne or bumpy skin, like keratosis pilaris, buy an exfoliating lotion that contains BHAs or AHAs, which will help increase skin cell turnover and unclog pores.

1. A Cult-Favorite Exfoliating Cloth From Japan SALUX Nylon Japanese Beauty Skin Bath Wash Cloth/Towel $6 Amazon See On Amazon Perhaps the best-reviewed body scrubbing tool on the market, the Salux cloth infiltrated its way into mainstream American markets thanks to its super convenient approach to heavy-duty exfoliating. The cloth is extra long, so you can hold it with both hands to scrub the harder to reach areas of your back. This also makes it handy for using on the bottoms of your feet. And, because it's machine-washable, you can reuse it over and over again — one reviewer says they've been using theirs for three years. Its thin, small size also makes it easy to pack, if you plan on traveling with it. "Exfoliates like no other wash cloth," one reviewer writes. "I never have blackheads or ingrown hairs, anywhere on my body." Another says, "The. Best. Shower. Product. Ever. A masterpiece of Japanese simplicity. Once you have this, you will toss your wash cloth and that stupid scrubber puff thing."

2. A Body Brush You Can Use On Wet Or Dry Skin CSM Body Brush For Wet Or Dry Brushing $12 Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of this body brush is that it can be used as both a wet or a dry brush. In addition to exfoliating skin, dry brushing improves blood circulation and lymphatic drainage. The brush accomplishes much of the same while it's wet, which is why this tool is so versatile. Aside from the natural bristles, which do a lot of the scrubbing, the small, silicone nubs give your skin a delightful little massage to help get your blood flowing. The brush is tricked out with a canvas strap, too, so it doesn't slip out of your palm.

3. A Three-Pack Of Natural Loofahs Made From The Luffa Plant CraftsOfEgypt Egyptian Loofa, Set Of 3 $17 Amazon See On Amazon If you're a loofah traditionalist, pick up this three-pack of sponges made from natural materials. A lot of loofahs are actually made with plastic, which is what makes these so unique (luffa is actually a type of plant, which is what these are made from). They ship flat, so they'll need to be soaked in water for 15 minutes in order for them to attain their natural shape. Loofah-aficionados love these, saying things like "This is a mind-blowing upgrade from the plastic loofahs I've been using all my life. In my search for a natural alternative, I was shocked to find that a 'loofah' is an actual thing that grows ... It's better in every way. Bigger, sturdier, firmer, more spongier, coarser. A lot less scrubbing, a simple pass with this O.G. loofah is all you need."

4. A Silicone Body Scrubber With Pockets For Your Hands InnerNeed Soft Silicone Body Brush $9 Amazon See On Amazon The most gentle scrubber on this list, the InnerNeed Soft Silicone Body Brush is made of silicone, which is naturally antibacterial. But just because it's gentle, that doesn't mean it won't get you nice and clean. The flexible bristles deftly wick away dead skin and dirt, leaving your skin smooth and soft. And since it slips on to your hand like a glove, you don't have to worry about it sliding off your hand mid-scrub.