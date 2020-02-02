If you own nonstick pots and pans or spend a lot of time baking, the best silicone spatulas are a must-have for cooking at home. While spatulas can be made of everything from metal to plastic, silicone is best known for keeping cookware scratch-free and being easy to clean. It’s remarkably durable and heat-resistant, too. Unlike metal, silicone won’t damage nonstick surfaces, and unlike bamboo, it isn’t porous and won’t absorb ingredients.

Within the world of silicone spatulas, there are several different shapes to choose from, and the design of a spatula corresponds with its function:

Turners are best for — you guessed it — turning over ingredients, such as pancakes, in a pan.

are best for — you guessed it — turning over ingredients, such as pancakes, in a pan. The name of the scraper spatula suggests its central use: It’s designed to catch ingredients as you scrape out mixing bowls or pots. You can also use a scraper for mixing ingredients as they cook or even frosting a cake.

suggests its central use: It’s designed to catch ingredients as you scrape out mixing bowls or pots. You can also use a scraper for mixing ingredients as they cook or even frosting a cake. A fish spatula is designed for flipping more delicate ingredients (like fish!) because it features an angled edge that gives you more control as you flip, as well as slots to drain out excess oil before serving.

is designed for flipping more delicate ingredients (like fish!) because it features an angled edge that gives you more control as you flip, as well as slots to drain out excess oil before serving. Lastly, a mini spatula is a smaller version of a spatula and can make it easier to scrape out the contents of narrow containers like jars.

Whether you're seeking a sturdy turner or a slotted fish spatula, your perfect silicone spatula is out there — and I can help you find it. Read on for a list of the best silicone spatulas you can snag for your kitchen.

1. The Best Silicone Turner Di Oro Chef Series Standard Flexible Silicone Turner Spatula $11 | Amazon See On Amazon The Di Oro silicone turner spatula is made of BPA-free silicone that won't scratch nonstick pots and pans. It features a strong stainless steel core, a flexible blade that easily slides under food, and an ergonomic handle with a thumb indent so you don't have to worry about it slipping out of your hands. This turner spatula is heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with a lifetime warranty. If you want more than just one Di Oro spatula, this turner also comes as part of a set.

2. The Best Silicone Scraper Spatula Di Oro Seamless Series Pro-Grade Large Silicone Spatula $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This Di Oro silicone scraper spatula is ideal for scraping the last bits of batter out of a baking pan, mixing soft dough, frosting a cake, pushing veggies around a pan, or any other tasks you want to throw at it. It's heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and has a seamless design, which means it's entirely covered in one piece of BPA-free silicone. This is a major plus because it means there aren't any cracks or ridges to catch food or harbor bacteria. It's safe to use on nonstick cookware and you can chuck it in the dishwasher to give it a deep clean. It's available in two different colors, black and red, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

3. A Fan-Favorite Set With A Scraper & Mini Spatula OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Silicone Spatula Set $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This OXO Good Grips silicone spatula set is a great starter set of spatulas that comes with every spatula a new or experienced baker could need to whip up some delicious food (though if you want a turner to lift cookies from a sheet, you'll have to buy that separately). Use the scraper spatulas to scrape batter out of bowls, frost cakes, and so on. The set also includes a spoon spatula, which you can use to scoop and stir ingredients in jars and other hard-to-reach containers. All three spatulas are heat resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used with nonstick-coated cookware. They're also dishwasher safe. While the manufacturer doesn't explicitly state on its website that these products are BPA-free, multiple Amazon users have stated that all of the OXO products they own are BPA-free. If you're looking for a set with different types of spatulas, check out Di Oro's scraper set or turner set.

4. The Best Silicone Fish Spatula HIC Maine Man Nonstick Angled Fish Turner Slotted Spatula $9 | Amazon See On Amazon The budget-friendly HIC angled silicone fish turner has a beveled front edge to help gently slide under ingredients and slots to drain out unwanted oils before serving. It's reinforced with a stainless steel core and is safe to use on nonstick surfaces. The spatula isn't just easy on the wallet — it's also heat safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and is safe to clean in the dishwasher. The manufacturer doesn't state online whether the product is BPA-free, but a few users have commented stating that it is.