When it comes time to shop for silicone tuners, you'll find there are lots of sizes, shapes, and styles to choose from. Some turners work better for certain types of tasks (eggs, for example, do well with a thin, wide, beveled designs while fish works best with a long, slotted design). Regardless of the size and shape, however, the best silicone turners all have several essential qualities in common:

No one wants a side of melted plastic with their morning omelet. To ensure your spatula won't run into your pan, I picked only turners that are heat-resistant at least up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit — and some are even higher. Thin edges: When the edges are too thick, it's difficult to slide the turner beneath things like eggs or fish without the food falling apart. For that reason, I also looked for options with thin, narrow edges.

Sturdy core: If the whole thing is made of silicone, the turner may not have the strength to lift certain foods. Most of my selections below have solid, sturdy cores made of stainless steel or other robust materials.

With all of these considerations in mind, take look at my list of the best silicone turners below.

1. The Overall Best OXO Good Grips Large Silicone Flexible Turner $12 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This popular food turner, which boasts more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon, is one of the best spatulas for nonstick pans out there. The versatile utensil features a strong stainless steel inner core with soft, flexible silicone on the outside. It's heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, with thin edges and a handle you can grip easily. Just note that the wide design makes it best suited for larger pans. Also, this pick is best hand-washed. One reviewer wrote: "This product hit the jackpot for me. It's medium sized, and very well-made. Yet another OXO Good Grips great product!!! Would highly recommend."

2. The Runner-Up T-fal Ingenio Silicone Flex Turner $19 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With a tough spring steel blade covered in flexible silicone, this option is similar to the first pick but slightly smaller. This silicone turner spatula has thin edges that slide under food easily, and it's heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The more petite design allows you to use it with small, medium, and large pans alike — and it's fully dishwasher safe. Best of all, it has a notch built into the handle that prevents it from slipping into the pan. One reviewer wrote: "I've been using this for literally everything I cook. I wasn't sure if I would like that it is somewhat shaped like a spoon, but it serves even more purpose now! It's the perfect spatula, my EVERYTHING spatula!"

3. The Best Slotted Turner Joseph Joseph 10172 Elevate Silicone Slotted Turner $8 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This small slotted silicone turner is a great option for tinier pans or dishes. On top of offering a sturdy-yet-flexible silicone head, it has a clever notch in the nylon handle that acts as a spoon rest, allowing you to set it down on the counter without making a mess. The handle is tough and grippy, and the silicone is heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. As a bonus, the whole thing is dishwasher safe. One reviewer wrote: "Really nice addition to my spatula line up, I use these very frequently and love that these elevate so the sauce doesn’t drip."

4. The Best Hybrid Turner Tenta Tenta Tenta Stainless Steel-Silicone Spatula $10 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made with a combination of tough materials, this innovative food turner is a "best of both worlds" product. Constructed with top-grade stainless steel, it offers all of the benefits of higher-end utensils, yet the edge is partially lined with silicone. This gives you an extra durable, sleek-looking spatula that's still safe to use on your nonstick pans. The silicone is heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, and the ergonomic handle makes it easier to flip and stir dishes. More commonly known as a fish turner, this style of spatula is particularly great for flipping everything from salmon to trout, though it's works just as well for cooking other items, too. The brand doesn't specify whether it's dishwasher safe, though some reviewers noted that they had no trouble when putting it on the top rack. One reviewer wrote: "Exactly what I needed - flat enough to turn a piece of salmon and curved enough to strain pasta."