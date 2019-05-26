When you're trying to navigate all of the demands that come with living with a chronic condition like diabetes, you're probably not spending too much time thinking about socks. But, it turns out that the right socks can do wonders. The best socks for diabetics not only feel comfortable, but also help prevent serious diabetes-related complications.

When shopping for the best diabetic socks, it's important to always partner with your doctor since there's no one-size-fits-all solution. For those living with diabetic neuropathy — a form of nerve damage in which you lose sensation in your feet — you may want a seamless sock that's padded to help prevent injury and infection, according to Healthline. Additionally, you may want socks that provide extra warmth, since the condition is one of the most common causes of cold feet, explained dLife.

Diabetic Socks vs. Compression Socks

There's a big difference between compression socks and diabetic socks. Compression socks are binding, meaning they put pressure on the leg to help blood return to the heart. While socks with light compression might help with diabetic foot swelling, too much compression can limit blood flow to the feet, and ultimately exacerbate foot injuries. Therefore, compression socks should be avoided by diabetics unless specifically recommended by your doctor, according to The Diabetes Council. As a general rule of thumb, look for non-binding socks that don't inhibit circulation.

Material & Style

Last but not least, consider your activity level. If you're wearing the socks to work, a sock that blends style and function is the way to go. If you exercise frequently, you'll want a sock that's moisture-wicking and breathable, to keep feet dry and prevent infections. Materials like bamboo, charcoal, merino wool and acrylic are good at eliminating moisture. Additionally, an ankle sock might be more practical for an on-the-go lifestyle, so you don't have to worry about pulling up slipping socks.

With all that in mind, it's time to find the best diabetic sock for you. The ones below are all highly rated on Amazon and come with plenty of positive customer reviews.

1. The Best Overall: An Everyday Diabetic Sock With Cushioning Yomandamor Women's Cotton Ankle Breathable Mesh Diabetic Socks with Seamless Toe, L Size (5 Pairs) $16 Amazon See on Amazon If you're on the hunt for a comfortable diabetic sock, look no further than these seamless, non-binding, padded ankle socks from Yomandamor. They're made with soft, combed cotton and elastane, and feature a breathable mesh design. There's extra cushioning through the sole and a reinforced heel to help reduce foot pressure, and prevent injury and blistering. The non-binding top is loose but won't slouch either. With a 4.5-star Amazon rating, this is a great everyday sock option. What fans are saying: "Nothing to dislike. It feels so good to wear socks without the irritating seams across your toes. Very soft and lightly cushioned. I suffer neuropathy from a bad fall. My foot is in constant pain and and extremely sensitive. No binding and no drooping. These are highly rated for a reason and worth more than the modest price. Go on, GET them!" Available sizes: Large (fits size 9-11)

2. Best Work Socks For Diabetics Silky Toes Women's Diabetic Premium Non-Binding Cotton Dress Socks (3 Pairs) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Who said diabetic socks have to be dowdy? These sleek, non-binding socks from Silky Toes are perfect to wear to work or other dressier occasions. They're welcomingly tall, but since they're made with a blend of cotton, nylon, and Spandex, they're stretchy enough not to restrict blood circulation. Available in a variety of basic dress colors, these seamless-toed socks are designed to be irritation-free. Plus, the cushioned footbed provides added protection. What fans are saying: "AT LAST comfortable socks that are long enough above the ankle. I'm not concerned about toe seams although these socks are constructed to be irritation-free as advertised. What is especially appealing is their height up my calf so i don't look like a dufus when my jeans rise as when sitting. The fiber is indeed soft and the vertically ribbed calf portion is non-binding on my rather hefty legs" Available sizes: 2x, 9-11, 10-13, Queen (13-15)

3. Best Bamboo Socks For Diabetics Yomandamor Women's Bamboo Diabetic Crew Socks With Seamless Toe (6 Pairs) $17 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an all-season diabetic sock that's moisture-wicking (to reduce the risk of fungal infections), you want a bamboo sock like this one from Yomandamor. Made with 70 percent bamboo and 30 percent stretchy elastane, these breathable socks feature a micromesh design to discharge sweat perfectly. The seamless toe is non-irritating and the non-binding top is ideal for circulation. With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon and more than 700 customer reviews, you can't go wrong with these thin, softer than soft socks. What fans are saying: "I instantly loved them! They’re soft, not bulky so my feet didn’t overheat, even at night when sleeping with them on ... and best of all they didn’t bind my feet tightly, didn’t dig in at the band around my calf and didn’t slip off. It’s almost like I didn’t even have socks on. If you’re diabetic, have heart problems and deal with swelling of the lower extremities, recovering from surgery or just want a darn comfortable sock, look no further." Available sizes: Large (fits size 9-11)

4. Best Warm Socks For Diabetics Wigwam Diabetic Thermal Socks $14 Amazon See on Amazon Cold feet sufferers, rejoice! These soft, thermal diabetic socks are made with a fabric blend that features 20 percent Merino wool and 10 percent stretch nylon, so they're luxuriously warm (and stretchy too!). They're accepted by the the American & Canadian Podiatric Medical Association, so you know they're going to be comfortable. Plus, they have all-over cushioning and a reversed-toe closure, for irritation-free wear. What fans are saying: "These socks are FANTASTIC for peripheral neuropathy. These are a reorder for a family member. He is not diabetic, but peripheral neuropathy is a side effect from the chemotherapy he received over a decade ago. Due to this, his feet are consistently cold. Regular socks are uncomfortable, don't keep his feet warm and cause unnecessary swelling. He went through more than a dozen different types until he found these. They keep his feet warm and comfortable. They also stay up and don't cause swelling. He highly recommends them." Available sizes: Medium - X-Large