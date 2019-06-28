If you experience heel pain in the mornings or after being in the same position for too long, wearing the best socks for plantar fasciitis can help. These socks use compression to gently apply pressure to aid in stretching out your plantar fascia ligaments in the center of your feet and ease pain and discomfort.

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, "more than 90 percent of patients with plantar fasciitis will improve within 10 months of starting simple treatment methods." These include ones you can do at home like rest, rolling your foot over a cold water bottle or ice for 20 minutes, stretching exercises, wearing supportive shoes, and supportive orthotics like compression socks or night splints. However, others like cortisone injections, physical therapy, and extracorporeal shockwave therapy require a specialist or doctor.

While the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons doesn't specify that compression socks will help (though quality footwear is key, according to the University of Michigan) plantar fasciitis, anecdotal evidence suggest that compression socks can help alleviate discomfort.

Compression socks provide targeted pressure and support to the arch of your foot to increase blood flow, boost circulation, and relieve inflammation. Many plantar fasciitis sufferers have pain in the mornings, too, because while they sleep, their feet are pointed down, causing tension in the tender area. Wearing night-specific socks can help stretch the plantar fascia muscle and keep the foot in the right position, preventing pain upon rising.

So, when you’re looking for the best socks for plantar fasciitis, you’ll want something with arch support, heel padding, and overall cushioning for extra support. It’s also essential to choose the right size. If your socks are too tight, it can limit your circulation and cause more discomfort. Too loose, and you won’t get the benefits of some light compression. However, it's always a good idea to consult a doctor first, especially if the pain is on-going and/or intense.

To help you find the right pair, here’s my list of the best socks for plantar fasciitis. All of these top-rated socks offer arch support and comfort to reduce pain, whether it’s day or night.

1. The Overall Best Socks For Plantar Fasciitis SB Sox Compression Foot Sleeves $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The SB Sox Compression Foot Sleeves are a top pick with a 4.5-star rating after more than 1,700 reviews with compression woven into the socks. These compression foot sleeves deliver relief to both your arch and heel by adding just the right amount of pressure to increase your blood circulation and relax your tight ligaments. They are form-fitting and made with a light breathable fabric that won’t limit your movement. These therapeutic foot sleeves can be worn under your socks with shoes or alone while lounging at home. Plus, the fabric is anti-odor and antistatic to help keep your feet dry and fungus free. They're also available in nine different shades from baby blue to black to pastel pink. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large What fans say: “I love these socks! I’ve been suffering from plantar fasciitis for over 3 months now. Nothing seemed to work, stretching, medication nor rest. The moment I put on these socks, I felt relief the first day. I wear them each night before going to bed, and sometimes wear them throughout the day. Although my condition will heal with time, these socks makes the process so much more bearable. I will be ordering more.”

2. The Best Socks For Running And Hiking Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks $16 | Amazon See On Amazon For support during the day when you're active, the Physix Gear Sport compression socks are a good choice. These compression socks are designed for running, working out, hiking, or wearing during long flights to aide your circulation. They’re calf height and made with washable Lycra fabric to be both durable and stretchy during intense activity. These socks also help with shock absorption. "They have helped tremendously with plantar fasciitis and shin splints," says one customer. With compression and support for your calves, foot arch, and heels, fans say these help with leg swelling and some even say these help with shin splints. Others say these socks are great to wear if you’re pregnant to alleviate swollen feet or leg discomfort. Available sizes: Small/Medium, Large/X-Large What fans say: “I decided to try these socks for a 5 mile run, which I normally run in 37 minutes with cotton socks and always have pain mid run. THESE WERE AMAZING. ZERO, and I mean, absolutely ZERO pain. My legs felt incredibly light, and I had a bounce in my step. No stiffness, no joint issues; and I've been wearing them for runs and my weight training.”

3. The Best Socks For Plantar Fasciitis That Look Like Average Socks SockWell Plantar Relief Cush Crew $22 | Amazon See On Amazon When you need all-around support while you're walking around, the SockWell Plantar Relief Cush Crew is worth considering. These cute compression socks provide a firm padded heel, and arch and toe support. Plus, you can wear them with supportive shoes without anyone knowing you're wearing compression socks. With the toe closure, these socks prevent blisters while aiming to support your foot’s arch and heel. They’re also made with 33 percent merino wool to keep your feet warm and dry. Plus, these socks are available in five stylish colors. Available sizes: Small/Medium, Medium/Large What fans say: “First of all, a very beautiful sock. Secondly, very comfortable. Third, the socks exert just enough compression to relieve pain. Good for all day use. This is not a thin sock, but the compression feature snugs on the foot so that it fits in my shoes or boots very nicely. I have several pairs of these socks and I highly recommend for plantar fasciitis pain relief.”

4. The Best Cold Therapy Socks For Plantar Fasciitis NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to use the icing method to reduce swelling, NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks are here to help. These specialty socks feature full and half-size gel packs that you can chill and insert for cooling relief in seconds. Multiple sizes let you choose how much ice you want and where. Cold therapy helps reduce inflammation and pain, and with a 4.4-star review after more than 1,500 reviews, customers seem to attest that it works. These socks are design as booties and are easy to wear around the house. Plus, they can be worn at night, too. For additional support, you can also get them with an arch strap. Available sizes: Small/Medium, Large What fans say: “I use these socks for cold therapy only at this point and they work fantastic. I put it on every night at bed time to help with the plantar fasciitis.”