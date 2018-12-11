When you're struggling with minor aches brought on by travel, prolonged sitting and standing, or even pregnancy, the best socks for swollen feet are a game-changing addition to your wardrobe.

One of the most popular solutions for swollen feet are compression socks. These snug-fitting socks use graduated pressure to increase blood flow to the feet, helping to relieve discomfort. And according to Nisha Bunke, M.D., the CEO of La Jolla Vein Care, many people can benefit from adding a pair to their daily attire. She tells Bustle, "Compression socks are helpful for anyone to reduce swelling that may be associated with standing or sitting for long periods of time."

While these socks may be useful for easing discomfort, they should never be used as a treatment for a medical issue before consulting with your physician. And while many people experience the occasional sore feet, sudden swelling (aka edema) should never be ignored, "especially if the swelling involves only one leg," notes Dr. Bunke.

Of course, compression socks aren't the only path to relief. You might find quick comfort with a pair of cold therapy socks, or perhaps you just want a pair of extra-wide socks for a more comfortable fit. Here, I've included both of these options in addition to the best compression socks for women in varying cuts and styles. With this list, you're sure to find the pair that's right for you.

1 The Overall Best Socks For Swollen Feet CHARMKING Compression Socks (3 Pairs) $14 Amazon See On Amazon CHARMKING's knee-high compression socks are made from a breathable, temperature-regulating nylon fabric. Available in packs of three, they come in 17 different color combinations. They also have 360-degree stretch, so whether you’re exercising, running around at work, or simply trying to get comfortable on a long flight, they'll provide flexibility and full range of motion. In addition to having antibacterial properties, these socks are designed to regulate moisture, provide a lightweight feel, and give your feet extra support throughout the day. And if you're unhappy for any reason, there’s a 100 percent money-back guarantee. Available sizes: Small/Medium, Large/X-Large

3 The Best Open-Toe Socks Doc Miller Premium Calf Compression Toeless Socks $21 Amazon See On Amazon These Doc Miller open-toe compression socks come in 23 different color options, so you can take care of your feet in a style that feels like you. They're made from a combination of nylon and spandex, with anti-odor qualities and a tightly-woven design that prevents them from stretching out over time. Because they're adaptive to both high- and low-impact activities, they're great for anyone. One reviewer, who has tried "several brands," dubbed these socks their favorite, writing: "They reach my knee, have really good compression, and are not as bulky as other socks." Another happy customer praised them for "holding up well during 12-hour nursing shifts." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

4 The Best Extra Wide Socks Extra-Wide Sock Company Comfort Athletic Crew (3 Pairs) $21 Amazon See On Amazon If, instead of compression, you just want some more wiggle room, these extra wide socks are a great option. Made from a blend of cotton, nylon, and spandex, these socks are specifically designed to be wider in the foot and ankle area, while also offering up to 25 inches of stretch in the calf area. Available as a pack of three, they slip on easily and provide a comfortable fit. An Amazon reviewer wrote, "These are quite easy to get on and off. No squeezing, no messing with the fabric to get them on. Simply the best." Available sizes: Small - X-Large