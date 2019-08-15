What's great about them: These large-bulb solar string lights are another fan favorite with more than 1,300 reviews on Amazon. They have bigger bulbs that give off the look of a European café, which makes them great for outdoor barbecues or backyard garden parties. At 27 feet long, they feature "WeatherTite" technology, which means they can handle rainfall and heavy wind. The strong 3,000K LED lights are attached to simple push-down stakes you can put in the yard, and there's also a clip you can use to attach them to the roof or other structures. Able to charge in five to six hours, they last for roughly five hours at a time and come in your choice of soft white or warm white light.

What fans say: "These lights are incredible! I have been using solar lights on my deck for a while and none are nearly as wonderful as these! They are bright and a nice warm glow but not too yellow looking like some solar lights. I just ordered a 2nd set because I love them so much!"