There's nothing worse than spilling wine on your favorite pants or smudging your skirt with that chocolate cake you were enjoying until you plopped it down on your lap. But have no fear — the best stain removers for clothes will save your garments from imminent ruin — just keep a couple of things in mind when you're picking one out.

First, think about your wardrobe. Do you have more whites, or do you tend to wear a lot of bright colors? Or is it an even split? Although there are certainly stain removers that work well on both (see the first selection below), most formulas are more effective for one over the other. If you truly have a large number of both types of clothing, it may be worth it to grab one of each.

Next, scroll through the ingredients to make sure that there aren't any ingredients you object to. If you share your home with pets or small children, you may want to avoid toxic chemicals like bleach, chlorine, and ammonia. If you're more of a purist with cleaning solutions, I've included a plant-based stain remover just for you. Also, be sure to read the care labels on your clothes, as well as the label on your cleaner of choice, to make sure it's safe for your garments.

To help you on your stain-crushing quest, I've gathered a list of the best stain removers for clothes. Scroll through the products below to find the one that's best for you.

1 The Best Overall Shout Advanced Stain Remover Gel $4 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 22 ounces What's great about it: Capable of lifting stains from practically any source, this all-purpose stain remover is an excellent choice to have around the house. It's made with a concentrated gel solution that's powerful enough to tackle tough substances yet safe enough to use on both whites and colors. What's more, it has an easy-spray spout and a smooth trigger finger for fast, simple application. What fans say: "My favorite stain remover! This stuff works like nothing else. It removes grease stains, fruit stains, and whatever else kids get onto their clothes :) I have tried a ton of stuff out there and this stain remover is my best choice."

2 The Best For Whites OxiClean White Revive Stain Remover Power Paks $7 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 24 packets What's great about it: If you're someone who has a ton of white clothing, whether it's T-shirts, skirts, or socks, these OxiClean "White Revive" power packs are just the thing to keep them looking fresh and bright. These packs are designed especially for lifting stains from white material and leaving the fabric brighter. Plus, they're easy to use — just load your washing machine like you normally would and add one OxiClean pack to the detergent. They're safe for all fabrics with the exception of wool (or wool blends), silk (or silk blends), leather, or dry-clean-only items. What fans say: "This is amazing. It really whitens like no other product."

3 The Best For Colors Clorox 2 Laundry Stain Remover with Foaming Action $15 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 30 ounces What's great about it: For colors that pop, this spray-on, foaming stain remover is a fantastic option that will keep clothes looking new and vibrant. The solution is formulated to be 100-percent safe on all colors and prevent spotting or smudging (just read the label carefully to make sure it's safe on the fabric in question). You can use it for everything from wine spills to grass stain and more. As a bonus, it will also tackle whites, although that's not what it's designed for (so it may not be as strong). What fans say: "Outstanding product that truly does work hard to remove staining from colors as well as whites. I highly recommend this"

4 The Best On-The-Go Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover Liquid Pen (3 Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 0.33 ounce What's great about it: Whether you travel a lot or just tend to be messy on-the-go (I personally can't get through a dinner out without spilling wine on my shirt), this travel stick is made for you. Carry it in your purse, car, laptop bag, or even in a deep pocket, and dab it on stains as they happen to prevent them from setting. It comes in a three-pack, and each stick is super lightweight and portable. Best of all, the lid fully seals, so it won't leak in your bag. What fans say: "This is my first time using Tide To Go and I'm hooked! It successfully removed a 24 hour chili stain from a sports jersey. The stain disappeared in under a minute! Can I rate it higher than 5 stars?"