Most pet parents put a lot of time and effort into buying the healthiest food for their pups, but the method of delivery can be just as important. When it comes to durability and strength, pet parents love the best stainless steel dog bowls for your fur babies, but when choosing one out of the thousands of available options, there are a few considerations to keep in mind:

Size

First, you'll need to consider the capacity of the bowl you choose based on the size of your pooch and their food needs. Two of these picks are even available in multiple choices so you can get the best fit.

A Nonslip Or Anti-Tipping Design

For stainless steel dog bowls, a nonslip rubber or silicone bottom helps prevent sliding and tipping, and they go a long way towards keeping noise levels down, too. However, some brands opt for weightier bowls to cut down on the risk of tipping and a nonslip mat or tray also provide this function.

Specialty Bowls

Elevated bowls relieve pressure on legs, necks, and backs which can be a great help to older dogs or ones with health issues like arthritis. And if your dog tends to eat quickly, slow feeders can greatly reduce gas and bloating that can occur when your pup scarfs down their food.

No matter which style you choose, there's a dishwasher-safe dog bowl that has gotten raves from hundreds of pet parents below.

1. The Best Budget-Friendly Dog Bowl AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Dog Bowl $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Coming in under $10, this cheap dog bowl is a perfect choice for multi-pet households or if you dog's needs are pretty straightforward. This rust-resistant stainless steel bowl stands up to odors, and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. The wide base and rubber ring on this bowl prevents it from tipping and slipping. Customers have noted that the rubber ring slips off easily for thorough cleaning, too. With over 5,000 ratings, this dog bowl is a clear fan favorite on Amazon, and many users have indicated that the bowl is larger than they expected. Capacity: Up to 4 cups

2. The Best Slow Feeding Stainless Steel Dog Bowl Mr. Peanut's Stainless Steel Interactive Slow Feed Dog Bowl $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This feeder effectively slows things down to reduce bloating and gas by making your pup eat around the edge, and when they get down to the end, they have to spend even more time chasing those last bits. This slow feeding dog bowl has a removable silicone ring that prevents sliding and tipping, is dishwasher-safe, and comes in two sizes. "I never knew what these slow bowls were for until the vet said it would help my puppy eat slower and digest better and it does just that," one happy customer raved. Capacity: Medium (up to 2 cups), Large (up to 3.5 cups)

3. A Cult-Favorite Bowl That’s Tested For Lead, Mercury & More Basis Pet Stainless Steel Dog Bowl $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Basis puts a premium on safety, and every batch of these stainless steel bowls is tested for lead, mercury, and cadmium for worry-free feeding. Combine that with heavy 22-gauge steel construction in a smart design with rounded rims to prevent food particles from being trapped where you wouldn't them and it's easy to see why these are a cult favorite. They're dishwasher-safe, too. These are also available in the largest range of sizes, including an extra-large version that can hold up to 18 cups at a time. One customer raved: “They are sturdy and weighted intelligently at the base to remain stable when the dog is eating/drinking.” One thing to note is that unlike the first two stainless steel bowls on this list, these bowls do not have a nonslip bottom as the manufacturer recommends a nonskid rubber mat like this one or a stand instead, since the manufacturer reasons that industrial adhesives may or may not be pet safe and also might not stand the test of time. Capacity: Small (up to 2 cups), Medium (up to 4.5 cups), Large (up to 8 cups), Extra-Large (up to 18 cups)

4. An Elevated Dog Bowl Set That's Adjustable Pet Zone Designer Diner Adjustable Elevated Dog Bowls $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Elevated feeders can reduce strain on legs and necks, especially helpful for older dogs and those with certain health issues. To find the best feeding position for your pup, this feeder can be adjusted to three heights. The legs can be folded down for storage or travel, and the stainless steel bowls are dishwasher-safe. This feeder is available in three colors, and with over 3,500 reviews, it would seem that pet parents would give this puppy a high-five. However, some research suggests that elevated bowls make bloat more likely, so if that's an issue, it might be best to avoid this model. Capacity: Each bowl holds approximately 2 cups