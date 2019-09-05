Whether you're using it indoors or out, having the best step ladder is an often-overlooked necessity that adds convenience to painting, changing light bulbs, and accessing hard-to-reach kitchen cabinets. That said, not all types are the same, so it’s important to know exactly what to look for as you shop around. While you will most likely have personal preferences in terms of the specifications, your selection should, overall, be stable, comfortable, and convenient to use.

The safety of your step ladder should always be the top priority. A great alternative to leaning ladders, step ladders provide extra stability because they stand on four legs instead of two. Step ladders also often feature platforms instead of the thinner steps usually found on a traditional leaning ladder. Having a wider platform offers extra safety by giving you a larger place to stand while you complete your tasks.

When it comes to the composition of your step ladder, steel, aluminum, and fiberglass are the best common materials to choose. These components not only make the ladder lightweight and sturdy, but also resistant to rust and corrosion, which is a vital factor in terms of the product's overall functionality and longevity.

In addition to the ladder's construction, consider the height, size, and foldability before making your purchase. Some jobs may require more elevation than others, so take a look at the number of steps as well as the overall dimensions. Depending on where and how you'll store your ladder, it's also important to know how it will fold and fit into its resting space when not in use. A ladder that stores compactly and easily can make all the difference, especially if you're short on space. Finally, pay attention to your ladder's capacity, remembering that the ladder will not only have to support your body weight, but also the tools that you're using as you work.

With the basics at your fingertips, your search for the most convenient ladder should now be easier than ever.

1. The Best Budget-Friendly Step Ladder Cosco 2-Step Household Folding Step Stool $26 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a reliable pick that costs less than $30, Cosco's two-step ladder is a quality product at an amazing price. It's the ideal size for chores and small tasks around the house and is super easy to carry around as well as fold flat for storage. With steps made from textured plastic, the steps on this ladder are slip-resistant and wide to offer optimal stability and support, while the frame itself is made from lightweight steel that can support up to 225 pounds. Reviewers say: "This step stool is a godsend. No more standing on chairs to get to my top shelf [...] The seller delivered it to me in great condition, the price was so great that it was a steal, and I couldn't be happier with this item."

2. The Most Portable Tall Ladder Rubbermaid Folding Steel Frame Stool $50 | Amazon See On Amazon This Rubbermaid step stool features three large, sturdy plastic steps and a soft, comfort grip that makes it super easy to transport from one job to another. Even though it's made with a steel frame and offers a 200-pound load capacity, this pick weighs just 13 pounds and folds down flat for easy transporting and storage. With more than 1,200 positive customer reviews, this product has become a fan favorite for Amazon users, who rave about how easy it is to move from room to room. Reviewers say: "Lightweight, portable, and oh so easy to fold and unfold."

3. The Easiest Ladder To Store Delxo 2-Step Ladder Folding Step Stool Ladder $37 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're short on space, this is the option for you. At 2.2 inches wide when folded, the Delxo Acko two-step ladder features a slim profile that makes it extremely easy to store in closets, garages, and pantries. Still, it's designed with an oversized top platform that offers great support when you need a little extra height, and it also comes with a convenient hand grip for maximum portability. Even though it's small and compact, its steel frame can support up to 330 pounds. Reviewers say: "I'm really happy about this product, the ladder is easy to carry around and easy to open and close." Another wrote, "This ladder works perfectly for my space."

4. The Most Secure Platform Ladder Little Giant Flip-N-Lite Step Ladder $76 | Amazon See On Amazon For higher up jobs around the house or work place, the Little Giant's Flip-N-Lite step ladder is a great option. It features a large top platform to prevent wobbling, which offers extra stability when performing involved tasks. Thanks to its slim design, it's also lightweight and surprisingly easy to transport and store, and the elongated railing gives you something to lean on while reaching. It even has ample room for your tools or equipment and can support up to 300 pounds. Reviewers say: "The platform allows you to stand without worry or wobble, and the little bar allows you to maintain control without looking. It's a very very well thought out design."