The 5 Best Sturdy Umbrellas
When it comes to trudging through unruly weather, the best sturdy umbrellas are key. They're windproof and will keep you dry without breaking along the way. Whether that means they're constructed with a thicker fabric, coated with Teflon, or made with additional ribbing, they withstand the toughest weather.
Umbrellas come in a variety of sizes, colors, and prices. Finding the best option for you depends on your budget and lifestyle. Are you willing to pay more for more features like advanced UV protection? According to a study conducted by JAMA Dermatology, most umbrellas block 75 percent of the sun's harmful rays. However, pricier umbrellas can sometimes block closer to 100 percent of UV light. Aesthetics-wise, there's lots to choose from. Beyond traditional styles, some umbrellas feature unique design specs like additional waterproof layers, automatic buttons, and even see-through paneling that lets you see where you're going.
Ready to find your new umbrella? Here, browse a list of the most durable options you can get on Amazon. Trust me, I've done the research, and they tick all the sturdy boxes. And should you want more umbrella options, check out the best windproof umbrellas and the best pocket-sized umbrellas to toss in your bag.
1The Overall Best Sturdy Umbrella
This windproof travel umbrella by Repel is lightweight, compact, and built to last. It has an outer Teflon coating that wicks away moisture during and after use. The umbrella itself is made with nine fiberglass and resin ribs — more than the average umbrella with only six or seven — to help withstand stronger winds and prevent it from flipping inside out. It's about 11.5 inches long and weighs only 12 ounces, making it lightweight enough to pack in a small bag. The handle extends another foot for an even bigger, 36-inch radius. It has an open/close button on the end and a fabric wrist strap for easy carrying.
2A Reliable, Less Expensive Option With A Wind Vent
Though this polyester AmazonBasics umbrella doesn't boast the same Teflon coating, it does have a wind vent that helps cycle air through the umbrella (rather than fight against it). It also functions as a double canopy, creating an additional waterproof protective layer. The umbrella is about 11 inches long and weighs around 13 ounces, and, like the one above, it comes with a wrist strap and an open/close button. What sets it apart, however, is its many color options, which are conveniently listed below.
- Available colors: green, grey, light blue, navy blue (pictured), pink, red, royal blue, yellow
2A Clear Bubble Umbrella That Lets You See Your Surroundings
Most umbrellas are constructed with an opaque material that obstructs your view — but not this clear bubble umbrella by Totes. Made from PVC-free plastic with an acrylic handle, this umbrella has all the protection of a normal one with a 47-inch canopy to help protect and enclose you. It extends 38 inches at full length (25 inches when closed), which is bigger than others on this list. Some users say the shape actually helps with water run-off for even easier drying. The handle isn't automatic, but it's rounded to prevent pinching. It weighs just over one pound, so it's slightly heavier than its smaller counterparts.
4From The Same Brand: A Sturdy Umbrella With Added Sun Protection
According to Totes, this folding umbrella blocks up to 98 percent of UV rays, making it useful in both sunny and rainy weather. Similar to the other umbrellas listed here, this one is about 12 inches long when compact, and it has an average radius of 42 inches when opened. It also has an automatic open/close button and comes with a carry strap. Even better? The exterior has an additional water-repelling layer. It comes in several color options including the pictured black.
5A Oversized Umbrella For Maximum Coverage
As an oversized option, this large canopy umbrella by G4Free spans 68 inches (more than the others on this list). Though it's certainly not compact, the protective area is arguably big enough for multiple people. Its handle is made with EVA foam for easy gripping, and it has an automatic open/close button. The exterior layer of the umbrella is made with a thick, woven fabric that prevents warping in the wind. Plus, it's chain-stitched for extra durability. It has a steel base and is backed by a money-back guarantee.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.