When it comes to trudging through unruly weather, the best sturdy umbrellas are key. They're windproof and will keep you dry without breaking along the way. Whether that means they're constructed with a thicker fabric, coated with Teflon, or made with additional ribbing, they withstand the toughest weather.

Umbrellas come in a variety of sizes, colors, and prices. Finding the best option for you depends on your budget and lifestyle. Are you willing to pay more for more features like advanced UV protection? According to a study conducted by JAMA Dermatology, most umbrellas block 75 percent of the sun's harmful rays. However, pricier umbrellas can sometimes block closer to 100 percent of UV light. Aesthetics-wise, there's lots to choose from. Beyond traditional styles, some umbrellas feature unique design specs like additional waterproof layers, automatic buttons, and even see-through paneling that lets you see where you're going.

Ready to find your new umbrella? Here, browse a list of the most durable options you can get on Amazon. Trust me, I've done the research, and they tick all the sturdy boxes. And should you want more umbrella options, check out the best windproof umbrellas and the best pocket-sized umbrellas to toss in your bag.

1 The Overall Best Sturdy Umbrella Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella $22 Amazon See On Amazon This windproof travel umbrella by Repel is lightweight, compact, and built to last. It has an outer Teflon coating that wicks away moisture during and after use. The umbrella itself is made with nine fiberglass and resin ribs — more than the average umbrella with only six or seven — to help withstand stronger winds and prevent it from flipping inside out. It's about 11.5 inches long and weighs only 12 ounces, making it lightweight enough to pack in a small bag. The handle extends another foot for an even bigger, 36-inch radius. It has an open/close button on the end and a fabric wrist strap for easy carrying.

2 A Clear Bubble Umbrella That Lets You See Your Surroundings Totes Signature Clear Bubble Umbrella $24 Amazon See On Amazon Most umbrellas are constructed with an opaque material that obstructs your view — but not this clear bubble umbrella by Totes. Made from PVC-free plastic with an acrylic handle, this umbrella has all the protection of a normal one with a 47-inch canopy to help protect and enclose you. It extends 38 inches at full length (25 inches when closed), which is bigger than others on this list. Some users say the shape actually helps with water run-off for even easier drying. The handle isn't automatic, but it's rounded to prevent pinching. It weighs just over one pound, so it's slightly heavier than its smaller counterparts.