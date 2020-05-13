While it might not be the most luxurious purchase you've made lately, the best toilet brushes can be functional and attractive. At first glance, most toilet brushes will look pretty similar, but before you add anything to your cart, be sure to consider the materials, the features, and the caddy design.

Since toilet brushes regularly come into contact with moisture and cleaning solutions, you'll want to choose a material that can stand up to both. Durable plastic is usually the material of choice here — for both the handle and the bristles — but some brands have also begun to utilize silicone bristles because they're scratch-free, easier to clean, and attract less bacteria than plastic. And if any part of the brush is metal, be sure it's a metal that naturally resists rust and corrosion (like stainless steel). Regardless of your preferred materials, you should also make sure that the brush is comfortable to hold and well-suited for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.

Finally, almost all brushes come with their own caddies, which means that the caddy's design is almost as important as the brush's. Make sure that it's sturdy, compact, capable of catching drips, and allows the brush to dry. You'll also want to make sure that it's at least moderately attractive if it'll be sitting in a corner of your bathroom all the time.

With all of that in mind, here are the five best options for a wide selection of toilet-cleaning needs.

1. The Most Sanitary Toilet Brush TreeLen Toilet Brush $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Most toilet brushes are made with plastic bristles, which can effectively scrub away build-up, but may also trap moisture and bacteria. The TreeLen toilet brush, on the other hand, is made with durable silicone bristles, which dry quickly, prevent scratches, and are easier to rinse clean. The brush also has a comfort handle and a flip-up tab, which helps you to clean underneath the elusive toilet rim. Finally, the compact caddy catches drips and has an open design for quick drying. One reviewer wrote: "The large silicone bristles make scrubbing more effective with a lot less of the dungwater 'spray back' that you get with the old style nylon type bristles [...] the whole thing is cleaned well by holding in the bowl for a single flush. A decent evolution of a necessary but unloved essential item."

2. A Cult-Favorite Toilet Brush With Hundreds Of Rave Reviews OXO Good Grips Hideaway Compact Toilet Brush $16 | Amazon See On Amazon The compact OXO Good Grips Hideaway toilet brush is a fan-approved option with a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 3,000 reviews. This set comes with a small but powerful tapered plastic brush (with white bristles for scratch-free cleaning and tougher blue ones for under the rim) and a canister drip tray that automatically flips closed with its hideaway design — no touching required. Together, both pieces take up a mere 5 inches on the ground beside your toilet, so it'll fit in even small bathrooms. Choose from four colors. One reviewer wrote: "Enjoy the fact you don't have to touch the holder to remove / replace the cleaning wand. Was surprised to find there is enough air circulation to dry out not only the brush, but also any excess water at the bottom of the holder between daily uses. The last unit (different brand) I owned, I had to dump the excess water every time I used it, and had to keep the wand slightly ajar on the container to keep air circulating inside. I suspect this is as good as it gets for a toilet brush."

3. A Sleek Stainless Steel Option simplehuman Toilet Brush $25 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to sleek, modern products, simplehuman has a way of making just about anything more elegant. The brand's ergonomic toilet brush is no exception. The design features a removable plastic brush head with a row of deep-cleaning bristles and a high-quality stainless steel rod that magnetically secures to the drip-free storage caddy. Unlike your average toilet brush, this one is crescent-shaped instead of rounded, so you can more easily clean around the rim and scrub away stubborn spots. One reviewer wrote: "This is the Mercedes Benz of toilet brush and caddy. It has a sleek design, so you don't have to hide it. More importantly, the brush is well designed to clean the entire bowl. As importantly, the design allows both brush and caddy to dry thoroughly and quickly."

4. An Affordable Toilet Brush That Comes In 10 Colors mDesign Toilet Brush $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Yes, it's made from durable, shatter-resistant plastic like most of the others — but the mDesign toilet brush doesn't look it. Both the non-slip base and the sturdy-bristled brush are coated in your choice of 10 different colors, some of which look like genuine metal; they then effortlessly fit together to form a discreet, compact pair that looks surprisingly elegant next to your toilet that's just a little more than $10. However, it's not the best at draining or drying excess moisture. One reviewer wrote: "Attractive design. So much nicer than the usual ugly bathroom toilet scrubber. I like that it is inside the bronze holder, no seeing the brush itself which you know can start to look unsightly after a while."