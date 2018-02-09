Handheld hair dryers have come a long way since the '90s, when advancements in plastics and technology made them readily available, practical, and affordable. Today, a quick Amazon search for ‘hair dryer’ yields over 2,000 results! Still, the best tourmaline hair dryers stand out because, in general, they represent the latest and greatest in hair dryer technology, delivering fast, frizz-free results.

Tourmaline — a semiprecious gemstone — has become more and more popular in flat irons, curling irons, and hair dryers because of its natural ionic and infrared properties. It's especially beneficial in a hair dryer because the negative ions it emits cause the water molecules in your hair to divide and evaporate faster, which speeds up drying time. Also, because it combines negative ions and infrared heat, it actually seals the hair cuticle and locks in moisture for shinier results and reduced frizz. One of the best things about the power of tourmaline in a hair dryer is that you can use a lower temperature to dry your hair. A lower heat setting (and switching to a cool shot near the end of your blow dry) lessens the chance of heat damage and allows you to preserve the definition of your natural waves or curls.

If the benefits tourmaline are attractive to you (how could they not be?) but you still feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of options out there, you can rely on this list below. With any one of these five tourmaline hair dryers, you'll be on your way to a healthy, shiny, frizz-free blowout in no time.

1 The Best Tourmaline Ionic Hair Dryer With A Cool Shot Button For Under $20 Amazon Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer $17 AmazonBuy Now This budget-friendly ceramic and tourmaline hair dryer from the Revlon Pro Collection works fast and delivers shiny, smooth results. It also has two heat and speed settings as well as a cool shot button to prevent overheating and lock in shine. It also comes with two attachments — a Smoothing Concentrator Attachment and Volumizing Finger Diffuser — to customize your blowout.

2 A Professional-Quality Hair Dryer With Tourmaline That's Proven To Be Healthier For Your Hair Than Air Drying Amazon T3 Featherweight Luxe 2I Dryer $150 AmazonBuy Now If you want the best and healthiest blowout possible, invest in a top-of-the-line dryer like T3's Featherweight Luxe 2i. Its tourmaline-ceramic design boasts the brand's patented SoftAire technology, which generates a high volume of air enriched with negative ions and far infrared heat for less frizz, less static and more volume. It's also super quiet, lightweight, and comes with a two year warranty.

3 A Lightweight, Tourmaline-Infused Hair Dryer That Will Make Blow Drying Thick Hair A Breeze Amazon BaBylissPRO Tourmaline Titanium 3000 Dryer $80 AmazonBuy Now The BaBylissPRO Tourmaline Titanium Dryer is, as the name suggests, made with both titanium and tourmaline, which emits far-infrared heat and ions to dry hair faster and produce tons of shine. Titanium dryers are best for thicker hair types because they transfer heat to the hair very quickly, which cuts down styling time and generally makes the process easier. Other features include six speed/heat settings, a cool shot button, and an extra-long cord.

4 A Static And Frizz-Fighting Tourmaline Dryer With A Diffuser Attachment That's Ideal For Curly Hair Amazon Jinri Salon Grade Professional Hair Dryer w/ Diffuser $54 AmazonBuy Now This Jinri Professional Hair Dryer is the best option for curly hair because it includes a diffuser attachment that disperses the air flow to keep your curls defined and bouncy. It also has three different temperature settings and a cool shot button so that you can maintain maximum style control. In addition to the diffuser, it also comes with a straightening comb, and it has a two-year warranty.