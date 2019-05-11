Cock rings are a surprisingly underutilized sex toy — but one that's worth trying if at least one partner has a penis. Not only do they restrict blood flow for a longer sexual experience, but for couples looking for something that offers clitoral stimulation too, they'll be happy find options that do double duty. But the best ones, in my opinion, are the ones that vibrate, because they stimulate both partners in new and exciting ways. Luckily, the best vibrating cock rings are easy to find with the help of Amazon.

If you think these rings are a one-trick pony, then you're sorely mistaken. Plenty of these rings vibrate in different and unique ways. Some have a bunny ear-like attachment that tickles the clit like a rabbit vibrator does; others have an attachment that flicks the clit like a tongue. There are also some that have dual rings, so they squeeze the wearer's testicles in a way that's attractive for folks looking for some light bondage play.

Cock rings can be extremely intense when you use them for the first time, so a vibrating version should be reserved for folks who have experience with these toys. Ease in, and don't feel like you need to let it rip at full throttle to get the full experience. A light vibration can sometimes be all you need to take you and your partner over the edge.

Ahead, find the best vibrating cock rings on Amazon.

1. The Best Vibrating Cock Ring According To Amazon Reviewers IMO Full Silicone Vibrating Cock Ring $26 Amazon See On Amazon The best vibrating cock ring according to Amazon reviewers also happens to be a great option for beginners. The IMO Full Silicone Vibrating Cock Ring is rechargeable, waterproof, and has an elongated tip that can be used in myriad ways. Flip it facing up or down to hit your partner's clit in two different ways, or, if neither partner has clit, it can be worn so that the nub lays underneath the wearer's balls for an incredibly tantalizing sensation. It can also be used completely sans penis, too, as a G-spot vibrator — the possibilities are endless. "You won't want to leave the bedroom," writes one reviewer. If that isn't a ringing endorsement, I don't know what is.

2. The Best Vibrating Cock Ring With A Remote Control Loverbeby Vibrating Cock Ring $25 Amazon See On Amazon Since a cock ring literally has the wearer by the balls, it's a great toy for a couple to use when playing around with power. The Loverbeby Vibrating Cock Ring provides an added layer to that play since it has a remote control. This allows the person not wearing the ring to be in control of not only their partner's pleasure, but the pleasure that the vibrating nub gives their body, too. It's an incredibly quiet toy with nine different vibration patterns, making it super versatile and exciting to use. Have fun playing around with who controls the remote — you may find yourself enjoying a different kind of power play than you expected.

3. The Best Vibrating Cock Ring For Light Bondage Play Adorime Vibrating Dual Cock Rings $24 Amazon See On Amazon If the element of bondage is the most exciting aspect of a vibrating cock ring to you, then you'll love the Adorime Vibrating Dual Cock Rings. It grasps the testicles in the front and the back, providing an even more intense constriction to the balls than a typical ring would, which usually just catches the base of your shaft. And instead of a long, ridged vibrator at the top, it's slightly bullet-shaped to hit your clit more intensely. It comes with a remote control and 10 different vibration speeds, so you'll never get bored of playing around with it. Just make sure you've used a regular cock ring before testing this one out. It can be majorly intense for first-timers. Over 80 percent of reviewers gave this toy a five-star rating, noting how well-designed it is. "The top has a light that changes depending on the chosen vibration. Makes it easy to keep track of your favorite one."

4. The Best Tongue-Like Vibrating Cock Ring Phanxy Vibrating Cock Ring $26 Amazon See On Amazon Yes, you can enjoy a tongue-like sensation on your clit while also having penetrative sex — no three-way required. (Unless you're into that, of course.) The Phanxy Vibrating Cock Ring has a cog with little tongue-shaped protrusions that feel like a real tongue lapping against your clit. It's truly the Swiss Army Knife of cock rings, since it's capable of so much. It's made of medical-grade silicone, and is whisper-quiet, too. The only noise that will come out of the bedroom are the ones you and your partner make when using it.