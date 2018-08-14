If you have fine hair, you likely understand the frustrating trade-off of wanting more body, but not wanting to deal with heavy product weighing it down or ruining the soft texture. But the good news is that with the right products, you can have it all. Investing in one of the best volumizing mousses for fine hair will allow you to add the volume and hold you want without making it feel sticky or crunchy.

When shopping for the best mousses for volume, you'll typically want to look for something marked as "volumizing." But, since fine hair tends to get greasy quicker than most other textures, you'll want to look for a mousse that's lightweight and won't cause buildup, as a too-heavy formula can weigh the strands down and make them look oily and flat. But it's also important to a choose an option that provides a medium to strong hold — fine hair usually doesn't hold onto product as easily as coarser strands do, so the stronger hold is necessary to keep your 'do intact all day.

Below, I've outlined the best volumizing mousses for fine hair that meet all the requirements listed above. I've also included options that offer double the benefits — like thermal protection for heat styling, strengthening and conditioning ingredients for damage, and sulfate-free formulas for color-treated hair. Take your pick, below.

1 A Weightless Volumizing Mousse For All-Day Flexible Hold Nexxus Mousse Plus Volumizing Foam $13 Amazon Buy Now This volumizing foam mousse by Nexxus is a top choice for fine hair based on price, reviews, and features. It provides a light, flexible hold while still adding body, meaning you don't have to worry about your hair being weighed down by heavy product. This option also comes infused with keratin protein and ceramides for added protection against frizz and humidity and is super affordable at $12 for a 10-ounce bottle. Customers love this lightweight mousse and say it works great on fine, thin, and oily hair.

2 A 2-in-1 Volumizing Mousse That Offers Heat Protection Tresemme Thermal Creations Volume Boosting Mousse $6 Amazon Buy Now If you use hot tools on your hair often, it's a good idea to consider this Thermal Creations Mousse by Tresemme that acts as both a thermal protectant and volumizer. It's vital to spritz your hair with a thermal protectant before using hot tools to prevent damage, and this option will protect your strands from heat damage while also providing a medium-hold for styling. Even better, it's only $7. It also comes highly-rated by users, who say it effectively adds volume without feeling sticky.

3 A Root-Pumping Spray-On Formula For Maximum Hold Big Sexy Hair Root Pump Volumizing Spray Mousse $24 (2 Pack) Amazon Buy Now If you prefer a spray mousse, you'll love the Root Pump Spray Mousse by Big Sexy Hair. This option dispenses as a spray and then turns into a mousse, making it a great choice if you don't love the feeling of lathering your hands in foam. The pumping formula adds volume when sprayed directly on the root, giving hold and elasticity without making hair feel sticky or crunchy. It also includes humidity-resistant ingredients for added smoothness and is super affordable — you get two 10-ounce bottles for just $24. Keep in mind that this mousse uses a stronger-hold formula than others, so it's not the best choice for those looking for flexible, lightweight volume.

4 Best For Color-Treated Or Damaged Hair Thermafuse Fixxe Extreme Volume Mousse $17 Amazon Buy Now If you have color-treated hair, or hair that's damaged from heat and/or other chemicals, you might want to amp things up with a strengthening formula like this one by Thermafuse. Like the Nexxus option, up top, this one includes keratin in its formula, but takes things up a notch further with vitamin b5 and wheat protein. Free of parabens and sulfates — and vegan — this product also helps protect against UV rays, which will help with your hair's health in the long run. This foaming mousse adds soft, natural body to your hair without feeling heavy, and will even enhance smoothness and shine. Users rave over how well this product works for fine hair, saying it's super lightweight but still gives an instant lift.