Aqua socks are the best things ever — they provide warmth in the water, protect your feet from rocks or hot sand, and feel super comfy on your feet. That said, if you’re going to make the investment, you want to make sure you have the best water socks you can find.

So what elements go into a good pair of water socks? The first thing to think about is breathability. There’s no faster way to get that “pruned and shriveled toes” look than by wearing a pair of socks that don’t offer any ventilation.

The next thing to consider is comfort and fit. If you’ve ever spent ten minutes trying to wiggle your foot into a thick slab of neoprene, you know what a hassle it can be. You want to make sure you get a pair of water socks that have smooth, easy-glide necks and are made of a material that lets you to slip them on with ease.

Quick-drying material is another factor to keep in mind. You don’t want fabric that gets waterlogged easily, nor have to spend the whole car ride home smelling a damp, stinky mess in your back seat.

Also think about what type of activity you’ll be doing. Will you only be in the water, or will land play a factor, too? If you’re going to be walking or hiking, you’ll want enough of a sole to protect your feet. And how about traction? Will there be slippery gravel in the water, or rocks covered in moss? If that's the case, your aqua sock should provide plenty of grip as well.

Other considerations include cost (how much do you want to spend?), size and color (you won’t wear it if you hate how it looks), and water temperature (warm water requires less insulation whereas cold water demands extra neoprene). To help you out, I've put together a list of the best aqua socks for every activity and function.

1 The Overall Best Water Socks Amazon Barerun Quick Dry Water Sports Aqua Sock $10-15 Amazon Buy Now Made with lightweight polyester and a rugged yet flexible rubber sole, this stellar water sock is a great all-around option. The soft neck allows you to slide into the socks comfortably without them sticking to your skin, while the grippy inside hugs your ankles, preventing them from rubbing and chafing. They come in an impressive selection with over 40 patterns and colors to choose from. Overall, these socks offer a fantastic combination of comfort, durability, and breathability at a decent price. Sizes available: S-XXL

2 The Best Budget Water Socks Amazon JACKSHIBO Quick-Dry Water Sock $4-10 Amazon Buy Now If you have a day at the beach planned and you want a pair of basic water socks but you don't want to spend a lot of money, this affordable option is only $4 yet still offers decent quality fabric and design. The polyester-spandex blend boasts quick-drying properties that are air-permeable and won't get damp and stinky in your bag. The material isn't quite as breathable and they won't last as long as some of the other options, but if you want something that's affordable and won't disintegrate after the first wear, these are a great choice. They're available in 13 fun colors, including neons. Sizes available: 5.5-12.5

3 The Most Breathable Water Socks Amazon Pieces Quick Dry Water Shoes $7-13 Amazon Buy Now Perfect for snorkeling in warm water or playing beach volleyball on an extra hot day, these aweomely airy water socks feature ventilated polyester and a breathable mesh panel. The material is feather-light and their sleek design allows you to slip them on like a comfy glove. They're a great choice if you're someone you hates that sticky feel of neoprene water socks, or wants extra flexibility and stretch. Choose from 20 vibrant colors and designs. Sizes available: kids 3.5-women's 12