From staying hydrated to satisfying your sweet tooth, watermelon is as healthy as it is delicious — and it’s one of the most popular fruits around. In fact, for many, the only downside to eating watermelon is cutting it, so I’ve rounded up the best watermelon slicers below.

First things first: Watermelon slicers come in several shapes and sizes, and the best one for you will depend on how many people you're serving and how much you plan to eat in one sitting. Some options cut one melon slice at a time, while extra-large watermelon slicers can cut 12 slices instantly. Windmill watermelon slicers — which tend to be the safest option for kids — yield handfuls of bite-size watermelon cubes in one fell swoop. Watermelon slicer sets, on the other hand, offer multiple slicer models with differing capacities.

Whichever slicer model you choose, look for ergonomic or easy-to-grip handles since melon juice can make for a sticky, slippery situation. Also, consider how much storage space you have at your disposal. Some of the picks featured below can easily fit in a silverware drawer, while others might need their own designated drawer.

As far as materials go, stainless steel and Japanese steel (also known as high-carbon stainless steel) are solid picks, since they tend to be durable and resistant to rust. Additionally, stainless steel is naturally BPA-free.

Another thing to consider is whether hand-washing is a deal-breaker for you. Most watermelon slicers are hand-wash only, but I’ve included one dishwasher-safe option in this roundup.

Check out the best watermelon slicers below. All of them are under $20 and highly rated on Amazon.

1. A Super-Sharp Watermelon Knife With Nearly 4,000 Reviews Mercer Culinary Millennia 6-Inch Produce Knife $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This super-sharp, Japanese steel knife promises to cut through melons with ease. It features an ergonomic handle and textured finger grips for slip-resistance, as well as a protective finger guard. Also, this option can easily fit in the silverware drawer. The only drawback to this pick is it's hand-wash only, but with a 4.8-star rating and nearly 4,000 customer reviews, it's probably worth it. What fans are saying: “I have been looking for a utility knife for a year now that is sharp and easy to handle and cuts a watermelon, and this is the knife. I love it.”

2. An Extra-Large, Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer & Corer FEENM 15-Inch Large Watermelon Slicer & Corer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon With stainless steel blades, the FEENM Large Watermelon Slicer cuts 12 slices of watermelon at once, and it also works on other types of melons. This pick is sizable, but it features easy-to-grip handles, and it may be worth the extra bulk if you want to cut watermelons, cantaloupes, honeydews, pineapples, and other tough fruits on a regular basis. It also boasts a 4.2-star rating. The available product information for this slicer doesn’t specify whether it's dishwasher-safe or not, so prepare to wash by hand. What fans are saying: “I received this as a gift from my husband. So far, I've used it to cut watermelon, cantaloupe, and pineapple. It's wonderful! It makes cutting so much easier and it's a great time-saver. I'm 5'2" so I use a small stool to get better leverage.”

3. A Single-Serve Watermelon Slicer & Cutter That Promises No Mess & Record Speed Sleeké Watermelon Slicer & Cutter $11 | Amazon See on Amazon The Sleeké watermelon slicer and cutter features a "mess-free" design, since the leftover juices from cutting up a watermelon remain in the "rind bowl" you create. This compact kitchen tool boasts a cushioned silicone handle with slip-resistant grooves, as well as kid-friendly edges (although it's lacking a storage cover). Its stainless steel blades cut one slice at a time, but promises to cut up an entire watermelon in under three minutes. Additionally, this dishwasher-safe option comes with a free watermelon recipe e-book, and comes backed by more than 500 customer reviews on Amazon. What fans are saying: “The perfect way to slice a melon! Large grips make it easy to handle and no more sloppy mess to clean up. Very sturdy and should last quite a long time. It does take a few tries to get it down, but once you get used to it, you'll never go back to doing things the hard way!”

4. The Best Windmill Watermelon Slicer Saizone Smart Watermelon Windmill Slicer $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from a combination of stainless steel and plastic, the Saizone Smart Watermelon Windmill Slicer could be the kitchen tool you never knew you needed until now. While it's definitely going to take up some drawer space, it features an automatic cutter blade that’s easy to use. Just push the slicer into the watermelon, and voilà — you'll have half a dozen bite-sized watermelon cubes in seconds. This pick's product information doesn’t specify whether it's dishwasher-safe or not, but some reviewers mentioned that it's "easy to clean." While the handle isn't particularly grippy, the unique automatic cutting mechanism does most of the slippery work for you. What fans are saying: “This is such a cool product! Cuts perfect cubes and makes it so easy to enjoy watermelon. Highly recommend trying this product.”