If you're looking to spice up your sex toy collection, wearable vibrators remain a vastly underrated alternative to your standard rabbit or wand. Not only are they perfect for hands-free solo sessions, but they're also great for couples looking to engage in a discreet form of public play. Ahead, a guide to the best wearable vibrators — all of which can conveniently be bought on Amazon.

The mark of a good wearable vibrator, especially one you plan on wearing outside the bedroom, is how quiet it is. It's also essential that you choose one that comes with a small remote control, so your partner can control your pleasure in a discreet way. Beyond that, choosing a wearable vibrator is mostly a matter of personal preference. Do you want one that offers clitoral stimulation, G-spot stimulation, or both? Some wearable vibrators even come with added bells and whistles, like heating capabilities, multiple massage modes, or anal beads for triple the stimulation. The sex toys on this list do all of these things and more, and each and every one boasts tons of positive reviews on Amazon vouching for its toe-curling capabilities.

Scroll on to discover five of the best hands-free vibrators to try now.

1. The Overall Best Wearable Vibrator Treediride Wearable Vibrator $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The Treediride wearable vibrator checks off all the right boxes — and then some. It has two motors for dual stimulation — one that stimulates the clit, one that stimulates the vagina — yet surprisingly, it's pretty quiet. (As one reviewer commented, "It’s quiet enough to wear in public but only if the ambience can mask the small vibrating noise it produces. For example, you could wear it to a busy bar on a Saturday night but I wouldn’t recommend wearing it to the grocery store on a Wednesday morning.") The part that sits against your clit is outfitted with over a dozen little nubs for added stimulation, while the bigger part is designed to sit securely inside of your vagina. Made of soft, medical-grade silicone, this vibrator is equipped with 10 different vibration modes and comes with a small remote control that works up to 25 meters (over 80 feet) away.

2. The Best Wearable Vibrator For Clitoral, G-Spot, & Anal Stimulation Xinghaoya Wearable Female Sex Toy Vibrator $23 | Amazon See On Amazon While most wearable vibrators just hit your G-spot and/or your clit, this one adds another type of sensation into the mix. In addition to the part that goes inside you and the part that rests against your clit, it has a third, smaller arm that massages your anus as well. Since this third arm is no bigger than a finger, it's a great beginner toy for people who are new to the anal stimulation game. What's more, this vibrator has a unique heating function in the G-spot portion that warms to 100 degrees Fahrenheit — just a touch above your body's normal temperature, so it's noticeable, but not uncomfortable. It's quiet, waterproof, and made of soft silicone, and the small remote control works up to 50 feet away.

3. The Best Thrusting Wearable Vibrator Fidech Wearable G-Spot Pluses Butterfly Vibrator $28 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love the feeling of penetrative sex, this wearable butterfly vibrator is a must-try. The exterior portion sits against your clit, while a penis-shaped "arm" thrusts in and out of your vagina. Both parts vibrate, and it also has a heating mode for an even more realistic sensation. Checking off all the other boxes, it runs quietly, is waterproof, and comes with a remote control, though it doesn't say from how far away it works. This is another extremely highly-rated toy, with a 4.9-star overall rating on Amazon.

4. The Best Wearable Vibrator For Clitoral-Only Stimulation Adorime Adjustable Buckle Clitoris Stimulator $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're someone who really only gets off from clitoral stimulation, this is the wearable vibrator for you. It's a lot more adjustable than some of the other toys on this list that require penetration, since it straps onto your panties like a maxi pad with wings. This way, you can move it around, up, and down, depending on where you want it to hit. What's more, it has a whisper quiet motor, a discreet remote control that works from 32 feet away, and 10 different vibration modes. Even more telling, it has a rare, 4.9-star rating on Amazon, which is almost unheard of. It's a great option for folks who are beginning their public masturbation journey, since there's no penetration required.