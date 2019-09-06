For those looking for a low-maintenance way to whiten their teeth, the best whitening mouthwashes are a great addition to any dental maintenance toolkit. Not only do whitening mouthwashes aim to brighten your smile, but also often contain ingredients that are meant to reduce plaque and tartar. However, with so many oral care products that claim to give you a gleaming smile, it's often hard to figure out which are actually the best. That's why it's important to know exactly what to look for when shopping for a great whitening mouthwash.

For starters, you'll find that most traditional teeth-whitening products use active whitening agents (like hydrogen peroxide or sodium hexametaphosphate) to lift and break down stains. Meanwhile, natural mouthwashes may contain ingredients such as activated charcoal or coconut oil as their base for tooth restoration. If you're looking to go a more natural route, there are many mouthwashes that use solely edible and sometimes vegan ingredients in their products.

You may also want to find a mouthwash that offers enamel strengthening through ingredients such as pyrophosphate. Strengthening your tooth enamel can help to prevent unwanted discoloration and sensitivities — especially if you've utilized harsher whitening treatments in the past. Whitening products, particularly those formulated with peroxide, can sometimes further aggravate sensitive teeth and gums, leaving them both sore and uncomfortable.

Whatever your particular need, this list has a whitening mouthwash that will have you smiling bright in no time.

1. The Most Popular Whitening Mouthwash Crest 3D Whitening Mouthwash (3-Pack) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Crest 3D White mouthwash aims to remove surface stains while protecting teeth from future discoloration. This formula is alcohol-free and contains both hydrogen peroxide and sodium hexametaphosphate as its main brightening agents. With more than 200 five-star reviews on Amazon, this product has become a favorite of many looking to spruce up their smiles. It has a refreshing mint taste and it also aims to kill germs and freshen breath without harming enamel. Since this pick comes in a pack of three, you'll be set for quite a while. For the best results, the directions recommend that you use the product in conjunction with Crest 3D White Luxe toothpaste. Reviewers say: "Can't believe this works as great as the strips and even better. Gets in between teeth. I absolutely love this."

2. The Best Value Whitening Mouthwash Solimo Whitening Mouthwash (4-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon In similar fashion, Solimo's whitening mouthwash also uses the power of hydrogen peroxide and sodium hexametaphosphate to lift and protect against pesky stains — but it's much more cost-efficient. The product, which is part of an Amazon house line, is totally alcohol-free with a clean mint taste and an amazing price point. You can get a pack of four 32-ounce bottles for less than $15 — which, you've got to admit, is a major steal. (If you want to try it out first, you can also get a single bottle for less than $5.) Reviewers say: "Couldn't tell the difference between this and similar brands. Better price and quantity."

3. The Best Natural Whitening Mouthwash Dr. Brite Natural Whitening Mouthwash $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with ingredients like organic coconut oil, aloe vera, and activated charcoal, Dr. Brite's mouthwash is an amazing all-natural option for teeth whitening. This product contains no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners, but it still promotes the restoration of healthy gums and tooth enamel. Thanks to its gentle composition, this mouthwash is also great-tasting and safe for people of all ages. Some even report that, due to the hydrating ingredients, it's also helpful in reducing symptoms of dry mouth. Reviewers say: "I love this mouthwash. It is the cleanest natural mouthwash I have found that does not taste bad and makes my mouth feel fresh."

4. The Best For Sensitive Teeth Bee Naturals Pre-Brush Oral Rinse $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Buyers with sensitive mouths have given this pick an astounding 4.5-star rating. Bee Naturals oral rinse aims to whiten your teeth and prevent stain buildup without the use of harsh chemicals. The result, according to reviewers, is a smile that's both gleaming and comfortable. This pre-brush product, which has been certified cruelty-free, is extremely gentle and contains absolutely no alcohol, artificial sweeteners, colors, or preservatives. It also aims to freshen breath and boost saliva production with ingredients like spearmint oil and xylitol. Reviewers say: "Effective and gentle on my sensitive teeth. Great product."