Bustle

The 5 Best Winter Sneakers

By Scarlett James
Amazon / Bustle

While you can, technically, live in winter boots the entire cold-weather season — it’s smart to have several different types of footwear on hand so you can rotate them as needed. The best winter sneakers will keep you warm and dry, all while offering a sporty (and easy to throw on) alternative to heavy-duty boots.

To help guide your search for the perfect pair of winter sneakers, consider the following:

  • Soles: Avoiding wetness is a major part of staying warm, and it’s especially important to protect your feet in cold weather. For that reason, a waterproof rubber sole is essential (and durable) — and water-resistant material on the upper is also a nice plus.
  • Traction: The rubber sole should ideally be fashioned into a lug sole, which has deep grooves cut into it which can help provide traction on slippery terrain.
  • Lining: Seek out shoes with an extra layer of inside lining, like faux fur or fleece, to keep you warm when the temperatures dip. It's a good idea to leave room for thick wool socks (like the highly rated pair I included below), but pay attention to the "true to fit" reviews on whether you should size up.

In this roundup of winter-worthy sneakers on Amazon, you can find everything from some on-trend canvas low-tops with fur trim to more rugged options that are built to withstand more serious weather. All of the shoes below are highly rated by reviewers and cost less than $65.