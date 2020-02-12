While you can, technically, live in winter boots the entire cold-weather season — it’s smart to have several different types of footwear on hand so you can rotate them as needed. The best winter sneakers will keep you warm and dry, all while offering a sporty (and easy to throw on) alternative to heavy-duty boots.

To help guide your search for the perfect pair of winter sneakers, consider the following:

Soles: Avoiding wetness is a major part of staying warm, and it’s especially important to protect your feet in cold weather. For that reason, a waterproof rubber sole is essential (and durable) — and water-resistant material on the upper is also a nice plus.

The rubber sole should ideally be fashioned into a lug sole, which has deep grooves cut into it which can help provide traction on slippery terrain.

The rubber sole should ideally be fashioned into a lug sole, which has deep grooves cut into it which can help provide traction on slippery terrain. Lining: Seek out shoes with an extra layer of inside lining, like faux fur or fleece, to keep you warm when the temperatures dip. It's a good idea to leave room for thick wool socks (like the highly rated pair I included below), but pay attention to the "true to fit" reviews on whether you should size up.

In this roundup of winter-worthy sneakers on Amazon, you can find everything from some on-trend canvas low-tops with fur trim to more rugged options that are built to withstand more serious weather. All of the shoes below are highly rated by reviewers and cost less than $65.

1. A Seasonal Spin On A Classic JUSTFASHIONNOW Shearling Low-Top Sneaker $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of sneakers in canvas and faux suede, with faux fur trim, is a playful take on the iconic Converse-style shoe. The fur-trimmed style has a fleecy lining, and according to one customer in the Q&As, “They have handled being a good casual tennis shoe in the Iowa winters.” Although they don't have lug soles (and wouldn't hold up in a snow storm), shoppers call them “cute and comfy,” with one reviewer noting: “They are comfortable to walk in, and the inside is so plush that it feels as if you are wearing slippers.” Available colors: 7 colors (several are without the faux fur trim)

Available sizes: 5 - 11

2. These Heavy-Duty Hiking Sneakers gracosy Winter Hiking High-Tops $40 | Amazon See On Amazon These heavy-duty hiking sneakers offer affordable long-term warmth and durability that can withstand Mother Nature. Their rugged athletic sneaker design is matched with a hardy boot-like build for insulation and endurance. They feature a weather-resisting faux suede upper and an insulating faux fur lining, with a protective reinforced toe and Velcro criss-crossing straps for an adjustable fit. Their sneaker-style rubber lug soles are waterproof and have plenty of grip. “These boots are extremely comfortable, lightweight and warm," one review commented. "Great nonslip tread. The fur lining around the ankle is a nice touch, keeping the cold out.” Available colors: 4 colors

Available sizes: 6 - 10

3. These Fur-Lined Wedge Sneakers With Anti-Slip Traction Athlefit Fur-Lined Wedge Sneakers $41 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of wedge sneakers with faux shearling lining and a thick rubber sole are a cute yet surprisingly practical choice. The micro-fleece faux fur lining is soft and warm, plus it can be styled two ways. It can be invisible when the shoe is fully zipped for a streamlined silhouette, or you can turn down the cuff to expose the lining for a cozy accent. The thick rubber sole is waterproof and anti-slip, but doesn't have a lug sole. In terms of wearability, the shock-absorbing 1-inch platform comes with a hidden 2-inch wedge, making it an elevated but still casual style. One shopper wrote, “Seriously the best shoes ever. Comfortable, easy, stylish - checks every box!” Available colors: 3 colors

Available sizes: 5.5 - 10

4. A Tough Leather Sneaker For Snow & Ice Salomon Snow Sneaker $80 | Amazon See On Amazon This sturdy water-resistant leather sneaker, with a waterproof rubber lug sole, will help keep your feet dry and has great traction for snow and ice. These are lightly lined, which offers an extra layer of insulation, and the slip-on style is easy to get on and off. Shoppers report that this winter snow shoe is warm and comfortable, with one in particular noting "the sole is great for snow or ice, great traction." Another person in the product Q&A responded, “I wear them all winter from November to March in Minnesota instead of boots unless there is deep snow.” Available colors: 2 colors

Available sizes: 5 - 10

5. A Pair Of Sneakers That Double As Boots gracosy Fur-Lined Slip-On Shoes $27 | Amazon See On Amazon These winter sneakers are an athletic twist on the snow-worthy spirit of Moon Boots. A waterproof fabric upper protects their warm, plush lining, and the elastic gore on the sides makes for an easy on and off. Shoppers note that this boot is warm and provides sure footing in winter weather. “They are very comfortable and the traction was great! Definitely recommend!” gushed one fan. However, while they do have non-slip polyurethane soles, one reviewer commented: "They are terrific for low levels of snow. [...] As for ice, the shoes do not have much grip. You could pair them with yack tracks our another grippy sole add-on if you need to walk on ice very much." Available colors: 10 colors (some in ankle boot height)

Available sizes: 5 - 14