The 5 Best Wireless Butt Plugs

Sure, butt plugs are a fun, sexy way to add some spice to your sex life. But if you're looking for a butt plug that buzzes, you might run into a problem: These toys can be difficult to control, given the fact that they're inserted into a somewhat hard-to-reach place. This isn't a problem for partnered sex (though it can be cumbersome), but if you're looking to use your plug for a solo session? Then you're definitely going to need one of the best wireless butt plugs on the market.

Some of these wireless vibrating butt plugs are controlled with an app and can even be controlled from anywhere in the world (as long as there's a WiFi connection). Others are controlled with a remote, which is especially handy, or a simple button. But the one thing they all have in common is that they provide majorly stimulating buzzing sensations sans cords.

Just remember, if you are using a butt plug, whether it's wireless or not, lubricant is your friend. You want to make sure to use plenty on the plug and inside your anus, too. Don't be afraid of reapply as you go: There's no such thing as too much.

Scroll on for five of the best vibrating butt plugs you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Best Wireless Anal Training Set For Beginners HLR Butt Plug Training Set $33 | Amazon See On Amazon As far as the best butt plugs for beginners go, you'll want to start with an anal training kit, like this one. It comes with three plugs that range in size, along with a removable bullet vibrator to make them buzz. The increasing sizes are perfect for folks who are just getting started with butt plugs, because anuses need to be trained to accept larger toys, since they don't stretch the same way vaginas do. So start out with the small plug and work your way up to the larger sizes once it feels comfortable, using plenty of lube along the way. The bullet that these plugs come with is controlled with a remote, making it handy for both partnered and solo sex. It has nine different vibration speeds and is totally waterproof, while the plugs themselves are made of medical-grade, latex-free silicone.

2. Best App-Controlled Vibrating Butt Plug Lovense Hush Butt Plug $119 | Amazon See On Amazon This wireless vibrating butt plug takes hi-tech sex toys to the next level. Not only is it controlled via an app, but as long as there's a WiFi or Bluetooth connection, you can have a partner or friend control it from anywhere in the world (they, too, would just need to download the app). Perhaps even more impressively, it can also be controlled via Apple Watch! It can even sync up to your music and vibrate along with your tunes, or you can create your own custom vibration patterns (or download them from the cloud). The latex-free silicone toy was carefully designed to ensure it stays in place and that lube stays put near the base so it's easy to remove. Last, it's conveniently rechargeable via USB.

3. Best Bead-Shaped Wireless Butt Plug Yosposs Vibrating Anal Beads Butt Plug $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get two different sensations for the price of one with this butt plug/anal bead combo. Its graduated design makes it a decent choice for beginners, since you can start slowly by inserting just the first few beads before working the entire thing in. But more experienced butt plug users will love this toy too, thanks to its three different intensity levels and 13 vibration patterns. The vibrations come courtesy of a removable bullet vibrator, which can also be used on its own. Meanwhile, its flared base provides perineum stimulation, in addition to making sure the toy stays put. It's waterproof, made of medical-grade silicone, and of course, wireless.

4. Best Finger-Shaped Wireless Butt Plug Loverbeby 3-in-1 Remote Control Prostate Massager $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This prostate massager is the size and shape of a finger, making it a great choice for novices and more experienced users alike. Made of skin-safe, waterproof silicone, i's remote-controlled, super quiet, and equipped with nine different vibration speeds. What's more, this toy has a built-in cock ring that can be slipped over a penis for even more stimulation, which is great for anyone looking to experiment with some light BDSM play. The wireless remote can reach up to 32 feet, so you can even take it out in public and have a partner control it from a distance.