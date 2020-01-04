For total freedom to move when you’re listening to your favorite songs or podcasts, you’ll need a good pair of wireless earbuds. Luckily, the best wireless earbuds on Amazon fit just about any budget without sacrificing on quality or the features that matter to you most. Your options range from true wireless pairs to ones with short cords keeping the two buds attached, making them easier to keep track of — and the corded-type also tend to be less expensive.

When you’re looking for a pair of wireless earbuds, it’s important to consider how you’ll be using them. If you plan on running or working up a sweat with them on, you’ll want to look for earbuds with an IPX4 water-resistance level or higher to handle light splashes and sweat without damage. Battery life is also a factor. Nothing is worse than your earbuds dying mid-chorus. A good pair of wireless earbuds should have a minimum of four hours of battery life between charges, but some on this list have up to eight hours of playtime with many more hours when you return them to their charging carrying cases in between listens.

To make choosing the right pair easy, here’s my roundup of the best wireless earbuds on Amazon for workouts, commutes, and more.

1. The Best Overall Wireless Earbuds Otium Wireless Earbuds $40 | Amazon See On Amazon For great sound quality at a reasonable price, the Otium wireless earbuds are a top pick. “The sound can compete to high-end earbuds,” raved one Amazon reviewer. These true wireless earbuds provide deep bass, and have Bluetooth 5.0 for a steady connection with almost any smart device. You can quickly tap to skip to the next track or adjust the audio settings via its smartphone app. The case provides more than 100 hours of battery life in total and includes an individual power display so you always know how much charge you have left. Reviewers report getting four to six hours of battery life for the earbuds themselves with each charge. With its built-in mic and noise-canceling features, these buds are perfect for your commute to work or a gym session. They’re also sweat- and waterproof with an IPX7 rating. However, for extra security during high-intensity workouts, you might prefer an ear hook style like my next pick. What fans say: “These earbuds pack a powerful sound system in a small form factor allowing brilliant audio quality with noise cancellation. They have good battery life and do not fall out of your ears.”

2. The Best Wireless Earbuds For Working Out APEKX True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Sports Earbuds $45 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a hard time finding a pair of wireless earbuds that stay put, you might want to consider the APEKX true wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds. These have an ear-hook design that securely wraps around your lobes to prevent them from falling off when you’re jumping, dancing, or running. You get two different sizes of ear hooks to find your ideal fit. These earbuds are also sweat-proof, with an IPX7 rating to handle both rain and perspiration. They’re Bluetooth 5.0 enabled and sync easily with devices. The battery life lasts about four hours between charges, and the earbuds come with a charging case to give you up to 22 hours of playtime in total. Plus, they come in three different colors: black, neon pink, and neon yellow. What fans say: “I have been looking for a good pair of wireless earbuds with ear hooks on them for a while. I wore these to the gym today, and wow. [...] These did fantastic with me running, jumping, and lifting weights. Even when I was sweaty, I didn't have to fix them all the time like my other ones constantly. They sync up great to one another and pair fast with my phone! Definitely a good buy.”

3. The Best Cheap True Wireless Earbuds Purity True Wireless Earbuds With Immersive Sound $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These affordable earbuds have the shortest battery life on this list, but at less than $30, they are a steal for true wireless earbuds. The battery life lasts four hours between charges and up to 10 hours with the charging case. These buds come with Bluetooth 5.0 to sync with most smartphone models and other devices, so if you're looking for an affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds, this budget-friendly pick is worth considering. The earbuds even feature an IPX5 water-resistance rating so they can stand up to the gym. What fans say: "What I love about these is that as soon as I take them out of the case, they connect to my phone, like the airpods.[...] The sound quality, although not the best, really impressed me. Most people won't notice the difference in sound between a more expensive pair."

4. The Tried-And-True Wireless Earbud Favorite Apple AirPods with Charging Case $139 | Amazon See On Amazon Apple AirPods are expensive, but they have great sound quality and the new ones are even Siri-compatible. Plus, they're shipped and sold by Amazon, so you know they're authentic. With a 4.5-star rating after more than 12,000 reviews, these earbuds are a top pick for Apple users. They automatically sync and connect to any Apple device. The earbuds' battery lasts up to five hours at a time, and more than 24 hours in total with the charging case. What fans say: "These AirPods are amazing. They automatically play audio as soon as you put them in your ears and pause when you take them out. A simple double-tap during music listening will skip forward. To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call, or even get directions, just say "Hey Siri" to activate your favorite personal assistant."