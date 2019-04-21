For less clutter at your desk and easier typing, having the best wireless keyboard for your needs is essential. These gadgets make it a breeze to ditch the wires and sit further away from your screen while also giving you a larger typing space, even on the go.

When shopping around for the best wireless keyboard, you should consider how it connects, how comfortable it is, and how portable you need it to be. And note, some are specifically designed with Windows or Mac users mind. Most wireless keyboards use either radio frequencies (RF) or Bluetooth to communicate with other devices. The Bluetooth ones are typically designed to be used with multiple computers, tablets, and smartphones, and allow you to switch between them. If you'll be using your keyboard in a presentation and at a distance, look for one with a wireless range of 33 feet or more.

The layout should be comfortable to use for extended periods, and it's important to have easy-to-press keys. If you plan on working on the go, select a keyboard that's lightweight and compact — some even fold up — but know that you'll probably be sacrificing things like a number pad in the process.

Here's my roundup of the best wireless keyboards, whether you're looking for easy typing while you travel or an office addition to take some of the strain off your wrists and hands.

1. The Best Overall Wireless Keyboard Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard $30 Amazon See On Amazon The affordable and compact Logitech K380 keyboard is easy to use, comfortable, and works in a variety of situations, making it a great choice for most users. The most notable feature is the ability to switch between three different devices, which allows you to quickly transition from typing on your laptop or desktop computer to your smartphone. If you plan to work on the go, this wireless keyboard is a game changer. The Bluetooth-enabled keyboard is capable of up to 33 feet of range, making it a great multitasker for those giving presentations and needing to follow up over email shortly after. It's compatible with most Window, Mac, iOS, Apple TV, Chrome OS, and Android, and according to the manufacturer, the battery life is two years, so changing the two AAA batteries it runs on won't be a constant concern. Combine that with quiet typing and a smooth feel, as tested by CNet, and you have a great all-around choice.

2. The Best Full-Size Keyboard Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard $60 Amazon See On Amazon The Logitech K780 has a full-size layout and a handy number pad while still offering the ease of toggling between multiple devices. This wireless option is ideal for anyone who wants the familiarity of a full-size keyboard without taking up too much space with cords or wants a more portable option. But the arrow keys on this unit are not so full size, so it’s probably not a great option for gamers. It is compatible with a wide range of operating systems including most Windows, Mac OS, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS. Plus, it can connect via a USB receiver or Bluetooth. It also features a built-in smartphone and tablet stand to save space on your desk and a lot of strain. Like the Logitech K380, it operates on batteries meant to last up to two years.

3. Best Compact Keyboard For Mac Anker Ultra-Compact Slim Bluetooth Keyboard $22 Amazon See On Amazon The Anker compact keyboard is an inexpensive alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard. This white wireless unit is only two-thirds the size of a traditional keyboard, but it delivers a similar typing experience including commonly used shortcuts. The keys here differ to PC keyboards, as Apple has its own unique ones like Command and Option that varies from Window's Alt and Ctrl. However, this unit can still work with most Windows and Android operating systems. It also features a rechargeable battery that lasts up to six months between charges, saving you the trouble of having to replace batteries.

4. Best Compact Keyboard For PC Users iClever Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard $37 Amazon See On Amazon The iClever foldable keyboard is ideal for tight spaces and travel. This slim wireless keyboard can fold to the size of a smartphone and weighs less than half a pound. Its ergonomic design makes it comfortable and easy to type on, and it has the ability to switch between Windows, Android, and even iOS. The keys are also quiet, so you can type in public without disturbing others around you. With its Bluetooth, you can connect from 33 feet away. Plus, the built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 960 hours between charges.