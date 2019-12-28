Between hunching over your laptop and not moving for hours, sitting at a desk all day can do a number on your body. Whether you're looking to work on your core strength, improve your focus, or increase your muscle mass, the best wobble cushions can help.

A quick internet search will lead you to hundreds of options for stability cushions, so it's important to consider your overall health goals before you buy. For example, if you're looking to work on your posture, look for a disc-shaped wobble seat that has minimal cushioning. These are the kind of cushions that will tip your pelvis forward a bit to help you straighten your spine. On the other hand, if you'd rather start with something a bit more comfortable, be on the lookout for wobble seats that come with their own pump so you can adjust the cushioning to your liking.

And since you'll be spending a lot of time in your seat, you definitely want to consider texture, too. While bumpy wobble cushions can provide tactile input to keep you in your chair longer, they aren't for everyone. If you aren't sure if you'll like a smooth or more textured surface, consider a double-sided wobble cushion that can offer you both.

Not sure which way to go? I've got you covered. Here's a roundup of the best wobble cushions out there to help you find your perfect fit.

1. Black Mountain Products Balance Stability Disc Black Mountain Products Balance Stability Disc $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to have complete control over your sitting experience, this textured disc comes with its own hand pump so you can adjust the level of cushioning. This disc is 13 inches in diameter so it fits perfectly on most standard-sized chairs, and it features hundreds of large "massage spikes" that trigger your seat muscles to release so you can relax into the seat. And, bonus: It comes with a lifetime warranty so you know this cushion is durable and will last a long time. This Textured Disc That Comes With Its Own Pump What fans say: "I've been using this every day for about a month, and it is extremely durable. It came already inflated and even has a bonus pump. Even with using it every day, I haven't needed to add any extra air."

2. RGGD&RGGL Wobble Cushion With Hand Pump RGGD&RGGL Wobble Cushion with Hand Pump $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This versatile wobble cushion has both flat and smooth surfaces so you can experiment with what feels best for you. The flat side is super smooth and works great as an extra support for your lower back. The other side features a textured pattern that's concentrated in the center to support and massage your seat. The nodules work on your muscles and increase circulation so you never end up with a sore seat or that pins-and-needles feeling in your legs. A Double-Sided Wobble Cushion With Nodules To Increase Circulation What fans say: "As a suggestion from my chiropractor i got myself [this] Wobble Cushion. Since my hips are constantly out of alignment and I have arthritis in my lower vertebrae, sitting all day at work wasn't doing my lower back any favors. So far being able to move and 'wobble' while i work helps take off the strain in that area."

3. Gaiam Balance Disc Gaiam Balance Disc $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to improve your posture and increase your core strength, this unique balance cushion is a must. It's a bit different from other wobble discs because it features a denser core with more of a cone-shaped center. While it may not seem that comfortable to sit on, the denser center features a bit of give so you sink into it, and the unique shape coaxes your pelvis into alignment so you have to sit with straighter posture. Plus, this cushion is 16 inches in diameter, so it can cover wider chairs. This Cushioned Option That Improves Your Posture What fans say: "I've only had it for a little more than a week but the difference with it have been amazing! I can sit at my desk all day long without feeling discomfort or back pain. Now my biggest problem is trying to keep my co-workers from stealing it from me."

4. Airex Balance Pad Foam Stability Cushion Airex Balance Pad Foam Stability Cushion $70 | Amazon See On Amazon While this foam stability cushion is a bit of a splurge, reviewers insist that it's worth it. For one, it's a bit heavier than other stability cushions, which means it won't budge on your chair. It also features a closed-cell design and is made from high-density memory foam, so the weight of your body adjusts the cushion for you to find the perfect amount of "wobble." It's great for your seat, lower back, or to balance on for extra stability and core training. Even some experts can't say enough good things about this cushion. This Foam Cushion That's Totally Tear-Resistant What fans say: "I am a Physical Therapist Assistant by trade and utilize the Airex all the time to promote improved balance and muscle coordination both at work and at home. They have a non skid aspect to them and better grip with the texture compared to the basic [cushion]. LOVE THIS design!"