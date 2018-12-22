If you're shopping for warm winter accessories, it's helpful to remember that not all socks are created equal. In fact, when you're looking for the best wool socks for winter (instead of those itchy monstrosities you wore as a kid), you'll want to keep a few things in mind.

How To Pick The Right Type Of Wool

A key factor to consider with wool socks is moisture management. Even when it's freezing outside your feet can get sweaty, which will leave you feeling even colder. To prevent this, you want socks made from a material that's breathable, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying.

Merino wool is one of the best options out there. It has all the warmth of traditional wool, but it won't leave your feet soaked in sweat. And unlike other types of wool, it isn't itchy or bulky.

Aside from material, another element you'll want to keep in mind is the construction. Your socks should fit right so they don't feel too tight or slide down all the time. And they should offer cushioning and arch support.

Once you've considered all of this, the only thing left to do is pick out the style and length that's best for you. Whether you like ankle socks, crew socks, or knee-highs, there's something on this list of best winter socks for you.

1 The Best Wool Ankle Socks For Winter People Socks Merino Wool Ankle Socks $30 Amazon See On Amazon With over 1,300 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, these wool ankle socks feature 71 percent Merino wool, plus a blend of nylon, polyester, and spandex. Not only does this make them stretchy, but it adds softness, too. These socks are moisture-wicking and have reinforced stitching around the toes for durability. Even better: they come in a pack of four, with multiple color combos to choose from.

2 The Best Crew-Length Socks DG Hill Thermal Merino Wool Crew Socks $25 Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer a little more height, these crew-length wool socks are a great choice, offering a level of warmth and breathability that exceeds most socks. Instead of the standard 50 to 70 percent Merino wool, these are constructed with an impressive 80 percent, which makes them warm, well-ventilated, and itch-free. They have an extra-fine weave with soft-brushed fleece on the inside, so they'll feel soft and cozy on your feet, too.

3 The Best Knee-High Socks Lovely Annie Women's Knee Length Wool Socks $23 Amazon See On Amazon Versatile and stylish, these knee-high wool socks can be worn under tall boots or with a skirt, and they also work for lounging around. While the wool isn't Merino, they have a blend of acrylic and polyester for extra stretch. They're also super comfortable and won't slide down your shins every time you take a step. Each pack has six colors: wine, gray, coral, purple, black, and brown. The only drawback is that they're hand-wash only.

4 The Best Socks For Sweaty Feet Danish Endurance Merino Wool Winter Hiking Socks $29 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're an extra active person who's always working up a sweat or your body temperature just tends to run hot, these moisture-wicking wool socks are a total game-changer. The anti-bacterial material is a blend of Merino wool, elastane, and polyamide that makes them soft, lightweight, and breathable. While these socks are warm, they also feature targeted mesh panels in all of your key sweat zones, so they give you plenty of ventilation.