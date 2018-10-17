When shopping around for workout shirts, you don’t want the same fabrics you'd seek out in a regular T-shirt or tank top. Your gym tops need to have certain technical features to help keep you comfortable and ensure your performance isn’t hindered. But what exactly should you look for? The best workout shirts for women will have a number of elements in common:

Moisture Management: One of the most important things when you’re working out is controlling your sweat so it doesn’t drip all over your body and leave you feeling uncomfortable. Your workout shirt should be moisture-wicking and capable of drying quickly and efficiently.

One of the most important things when you’re working out is controlling your sweat so it doesn’t drip all over your body and leave you feeling uncomfortable. Your workout shirt should be moisture-wicking and capable of drying quickly and efficiently. Breathability: Your temperature varies a lot when you exercise, so you'll want your shirt to allow ventilation and not trap all of your heat and perspiration inside. This will also help to manage odor and prevent your gym clothes from getting stinky.

Your temperature varies a lot when you exercise, so you'll want your shirt to allow ventilation and not trap all of your heat and perspiration inside. This will also help to manage odor and prevent your gym clothes from getting stinky. Flexibility: You’ll be moving a lot, whether you’re doing yoga, running, biking, cycling, or any other aerobic endeavors. For that reason, you want your shirt to be able to move with you.

With all of these key factors in mind, I’ve put together a list of the best workout shirt for women to help you crush your next cardio session.

1 The Best Workout T-Shirt Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck $22 Amazon See On Amazon This technical workout tee shirt, which has over 300 reviews on Amazon, is constructed with high-performance fabric that's lightweight and quick-drying. Unlike your basic cotton tee, you can sweat hard in this and it won't stay damp or feel sticky. The polyester material wicks moisture while also offering odor control by blocking microbes. That means you won't have to worry about this shirt stinking up your hamper. The four-way stretch material provides flexibility and feels soft against your skin, too. "I have four of these shirts and absolutely love them!" wrote one Amazon reviewer. "They work great for all-day wear and hold up very well during my sweaty weightlifting sessions." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 Also Great: A Lightweight Workout Tee With Plus-Size Options RBX Active Plus Size Workout Tee Shirt $18 Amazon See On Amazon Made with X Dri technology that lifts sweat off and away from your skin, this lightweight workout tee shirt does a great job at moisture management. It's 100 percent polyester, which means it's also quick-drying and breathable. This V-neck has a tagless design to reduce irritation. The material is flexible and stretchy, so your motion won't be restricted. Just one word of caution: several reviewers said it runs small, so you may want to order a size up.

3 The Best Long-Sleeved Workout Shirt icyzone Long Sleeve Workout Shirt $29 Amazon See On Amazon If you exercise outside a lot and want a shirt that will keep you warm without overheating, this breathable, long-sleeved workout top is perfect for the job. It's made with a blend of polyester and spandex that provides ventilation and moisture management while blocking out the wind. The half-zip design gives you added temperature control, and the thumbholes on the cuffs prevent the sleeves from sliding up while you move. This shirt has a stand-up collar with a mesh fabric panel, making it super comfy and airy. On top of that, this machine-washable shirt features a fabric flap on the zipper to prevent it from rubbing against your chin. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4 The Best Fitted Workout Tank Top 90 Degree By Reflex Power Flex Racerback Tank Top $13 Amazon See On Amazon Available in a variety of color choices, this high-performance sports tank top provides a fantastic combination of features at an excellent price. It has comfy, four-way stretch material that's form-fitting yet flexible. The nylon-spandex blend is also moisture-wicking, so you can sweat up a storm and not feel like you're drowning in your own perspiration. This tank has a racerback style that's perfect for aerobic movement. Its edges are bound, it has interlocking seams throughout, and the high-low hem in the back means you can bend over without it riding up. Best of all, it makes a great undershirt for layering when you're not working out. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

5 The Best Long, Loose Workout Tank Top Craft Sportswear Breakaway Singlet Tank Top $35 Amazon See On Amazon If you're someone who prefers tank tops for working out but you don't like a snug fit, this loose-fitting workout tank offers a flowy torso paired with a cute strappy back. It's made of soft-striped jersey fabric with a rounded bottom seam. The sleeve and neck openings feature elastic bindings, and the open back provides extra breathability and ventilation. Highly versatile, this top is available in three different colors. One Amazon reviewer wrote: " The fit is really flattering, and the material was super breathable and good quality. It's my go-to workout gear now, but with the cute straps and details in the back, I can also wear it around town for errands. I highly recommend it!" Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large