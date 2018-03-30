What you wear while you exercise can mean the difference between going the distance (literally, if you're on a treadmill or the track) and stopping after 10 minutes because sweat is soaking through your clothing. The best workout T-shirts can have a huge impact on your performance. Some support your body with light compression, others are loose fitting enough to provide complete freedom of movement, and all of these gym clothes should, ideally, wick away moisture so that you stay dry and comfortable.

No matter what your fitness routine is like, there's a workout tee on this list that will prove compatible. There are long-sleeve compression shirts that support your body while you're jogging, and open-back tees with mesh vents that encourage air flow. The best part is, some of them are super cute, making it easy to transition from Pilates to brunch without having to change.

Some of these shirts are roomy, others are snug, but all feature plenty of positive reviews from customers who are getting the most out of their workouts while wearing them. And, because excess sweat is the number one way to ruin a workout (or your post-gym plans), all of these shirts feature some kind of moisture-wicking tech or design, from breathable fabrics to mesh panels.

1 A Stretchy, Moisture-Wicking T-Shirt With A V-Neck Collar That Comes In Over 40 Colors Amazon Under Armour Twist Tech V-Neck $25 AmazonBuy Now This V-neck athletic shirt ticks off every need (and more than a few wants) you could possibly have when it comes to a workout T-shirt. For starters, it's made from 100 percent polyester and is excellent at wicking away moisture so that you stay dry and cool while exercising. It's super soft, lightweight and ideal for warm weather, and stretchy enough to support you as you move around. It comes in more than 35 colors and reviewers say it's neither tight, nor too loose-fitting, but skims your body and gives you enough room to run and spin. You shouldn't experience shrinkage with this shirt, but to be sure: wash it in your washing machine and hang it to dry. Available Sizes: XS-XXL

2 Another Stretchy, Swat-Wicking V-Neck T-Shirt, But In Even More Plus Sizes Amazon RBX Active Women's Workout V-Neck Tee Shirt $18-28 AmazonBuy Now Prevent chafing and skin irritation with this tag-less V-neck workout T-shirt, which has stretch construction to fully support all of your movements, no matter what class you're into at the moment, and X Dri technology that soaks up sweat before it has a chance to slow you down. This 100 percent polyester shirt feels "cool" while on and its material is described as soft, but reviewers also say it runs small and that it's better to order up in size. It comes in 11 colors with a space dye pattern and contrast overlock stitching. Available Sizes: 1X-3X

3 An Affordable, Basic T-Shirt With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Amazon Opna Short Sleeve Moisture Wicking T-Shirt $12 AmazonBuy Now Sometimes you just need a basic and affordable workout T-shirt that thousands of Amazon reviewers agree is as good as an athletic short-sleeve T-shirt gets. This 100 percent cationic polyester tee is pre-shrunk so you don't have to worry about it shrinking in the wash and has a V-neck collar and slim fit. Its Posi Charge technology evaporates sweat quickly and efficiently and reviewers say it doesn't ride up during yoga. It comes in 15 bright and neutral shades, as well as an impressive number of sizes. Available Sizes: XS-4XL

4 A Stylish Open-Back T-Shirt With Vents To Keep You Cool Amazon icyzone Activewear V-Neck Open-Back T-Shirt $14 AmazonBuy Now Keep cool during tough workouts with this V-neck, open-back T-shirt, which features moisture-wicking Jacquard mesh vents that allow air to flow so that you never feel sweaty or sticky. Designed with a combination of polyester and spandex, these T-shirts are stretchy and move with your movements and the length is perfect — the hemline hits slightly below the hip. This shirt is tag-free and has a slightly loose fit — though some reviewers warn it's not completely opaque. Available Sizes: S-XL