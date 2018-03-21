Whether you live in a warm climate, are going on a hiking trip, or just sweat a lot, there's nothing more annoying than dealing with a wet, sticky shirt. These moisture-wicking T-shirts are among the best you'll find on Amazon, because they absorb wetness before it has a chance to soak through your top and send you home frantically searching for something else to change into.

Since none of us have time for that, owning a few pairs of moisture-wicking T-shirts (and moisture-wicking underwear and moisture-wicking socks, because why not?) is the number one fashion tip for people who want to stay cool and comfortable throughout the day.

The shirts on this list come in a variety of styles, fabrics, and colors, and some even feature hi-tech features like UPF 50+ UV protection. There's a breezy scoop-neck T-shirt with three-quarter length sleeves for Boho fun at the gym (or anywhere else) and an eco-friendly option made from naturally moisture-wicking bamboo and organic cotton.

In a nutshell: none of these are basic; each boasts unique features that work for you, depending on your needs and lifestyle. So get in there — fill up your drawer with a few great moisture-wicking tees and solve the age-old problem of how to handle sweaty days.

1 A Moisture-Wicking T-Shirt That Offers UV Protection Amazon Vapor Apparel UPF 50+ UV/Sun Protection Short Sleeve T-Shirt $15-18 AmazonBuy Now If there's one place you could use moisture-wicking technology, it's under the hot summer sun, which is also where you'll benefit most from this moisture-wicking T-shirt with UPF 50+ UV protection. Made from 100 percent microfiber and fabric recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation, this slim-cut shirt includes something called PURE-tech moisture-wicking technology, as well as anti-microbial tech, which helps keep your skin dry of sweat and your shirt free from odors. It comes in eight shades, is cooling and comfortable in humid weather, but also runs a bit on the small side, so order up in size. Available Sizes: XS-2XL

2 An Moisture-Wicking V-Neck T-Shirt That Comes In A Great Selection Of Sizes And Cute Colors Amazon Fit for Me by Fruit of the Loom $7-11 AmazonBuy Now This loose-fitting, short-sleeve moisture-wicking T-shirt has shirred front seams and a tag-free V-neck. Made from a blend of polyester and cotton, it comes in six colors and is considered thicker and more tailored than other shirts, so make sure you're not looking for a thinner tee if you purchase this one. Reviewers say this is a great multipurpose shirt that can be worn in the gym and while running errands and that the tapering at its sides gives it additional structure that is often lacking from other athletic shirts. It does run small though — and even smaller after you wash it — so be sure to size up. Available Sizes: 1X-4X

3 A Basic Workout Tee Made With Stretchy Material That Won't Chafe Your Skin Amazon icyzone Ultimate Short-Sleeve Workout T-Shirt $8-20 AmazonBuy Now There are days when all you want to do is climb out of bed and throw on basic, no-frills clothing that fits great. Get this moisture-wicking T-shirt in as many colors as possible and dressing for the gym will be that much easier. These shirts are long enough to cover your hips (hurray) and are made from a stretchy combination of polyester and spandex. They boast Cool Comfort technology, a branded crew neckline that's tagless and comfy, and flat-lock stitching at the side seams that reduces chafing, because chafing is just the worst. Available Sizes: XS-XXL

4 A Lightweight, Long-Sleeve Moisture-Wicking Top That Comes In A Ton Of Bright Colors Amazon Animal Den Long Sleeve Moisture-Wicking Athletic Shirts $9-20 AmazonBuy Now If you're searching for a soft moisture-wicking shirt with long sleeves and a snug fit, this one fits the bill. This shirt is breathable and lightweight (despite its warm sleeves), but can be worn comfortably with a bra because it isn't transparent. Over 700 reviewers have sung its praises for its moisture-absorbing abilities and say that "[it] lets your skin breathe." It comes in a variety of sizes, as well as more than 20 colors, has a V-neck, and is made from 100 percent cationic polyester, which is a special, dyeable polyester. Reviewers say it runs slightly big, so order down if you prefer a tighter fit. Available Sizes: XS-4XL