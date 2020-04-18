If you're wary of landing barefoot on a gym mat or if power yoga has you slipping in your own sweat, a pair of yoga shoes might be just what you need for a more fulfilling and focused practice. What makes a pair the best yoga shoes for you will mainly depend on your personal needs, but there are a few things to keep in mind as you shop around.

Flexibility: Most yoga sequences will have you flexing, pointing, and bending your feet as you transition from pose to pose. A great yoga shoe should be able to move with you.

Support: Many people prefer a yoga shoe that feels as close to being barefoot as possible, but if you like to have some support for your feet, there are shoes that provides cushioning and arch support that are still flexible enough for yoga.

Traction: Even the most lightweight yoga shoes should help you keep your balance on the mat, the floor, or even a wet paddle board. Look for shoes with a nonslip rubber sole to keep you steady.

Fit: Feeling as though you're not wearing shoes is hard to do when the shoes in question keep slipping off, rubbing at your ankle, or squeezing your toes. Shoes made from breathable, stretchable fabrics will contour to the shape of your foot. Just make sure to check each brand's sizing guide for the best fit.

Whether you're looking for a sturdy sneaker that can bend with you, or a weightless sock with a reinforced heel, these are the best yoga shoes that will keep you comfortable so you can focus on holding that tree pose.

1. The Overall Best FitKicks Foldable Yoga Shoes $23 | Amazon See On Amazon The FitKicks yoga shoes are made from a lightweight spandex blend that makes them so flexible, you can fold them and fit them right into the pocket of your gym bag. Despite being so lightweight, these yoga shoes will keep you steady on your feet thanks to a rubber sole, a toe guard, and a supportive inner cushion. The stretchy fit and ample toe room also make the shoes a good choice if you have wider feet. The FitKicks are available in 16 colors and graphic designs and have more than 1,000 perfect five-star reviews. Fan praise: "Fitkicks are so much fun to wear!! The floral prints are my second pair. They fit beautifully even for folks with challenging feet!! I love the colors and wear them inside and out and especially when teaching senior exercise and yoga classes. The closest thing to going barefoot!!" Available sizes: S - XL

2. The Best Quick-Dry Yoga Shoes VIFUUR Water Shoes $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with quick-dry fabric, this pair of shoes is especially great for outdoor activities like paddleboard yoga. The smooth neck design prevents chafing, even when the shoes get wet, and the nonslip rubber sole will keep you safe during balancing poses. There's a ton of stretch built across the upper part and a pull tab to make slipping them on easier. This popular pair has more than 9,000 reviews and comes in more than 40 colors and prints, as well as an incredible price. Fan praise: "Love these shoes!!! Water aerobics and water yoga are so much more enjoyable. No scraping feet on the pool bottom and weightless! I have tried every kind of 'water shoe' over the last 30 years. These are the best." Available sizes: Women's 4.5 - 13.5

3. The Best Yoga Shoes With Cushioning Support Ahnu Yoga Flex $35 | Amazon See On Amazon If your feet hurt doing barefoot yoga, footwear like the Ahnu Yoga Flex shoes can help support you while you exercise. These lightweight, flexible sneakers have memory foam cushioning and arch support, as well as a rubber outsole for traction. The upper part of the shoe is made from breathable mesh to keep you comfortable even during hot yoga. The well-designed kicks are available in nine colors. Fan praise: "I LOVE these shoes! Based on other reviews, I ordered a half size up from my normal size and they fit perfectly. They are super comfortable from day 1 and have made my feet comfortable walking all day on hardwood and concrete. I have plantar fasciitis so being able to do that without pain is amazing. Plus they have great support but still flex nicely, and are nice and lightweight too. Perfect!" Available sizes: Women's 5 - 10

4. The Lightest Yoga Socks Ozaiic Yoga Socks (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon While they bear a resemblance to ballet slippers, these yoga socks are infinitely more comfortable. Made from soft combed cotton, the socks have silicone gel grips on the soles to help keep your feet on the ground. The criss-cross strap design helps the socks stay in place while you transition between poses. With more than 4,000 reviews, these socks are a yogi favorite. Fan praise: "I'd give these 10 stars if I could. They are insanely comfortable! I didn't know a sock could be so comfy! I was concerned the straps would dig into the top of my foot, but they are so soft. The gripper bottom does the job extremely well. My feet stay planted in yoga and pilates. These are just really fantastic. They wash well and are holding up very well. Just put them in your cart already! Worth every penny!" Available Sizes: One Size (Women's 5.5 - 11)