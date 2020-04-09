Even if you aren’t a gravity-defying yogi, the best yoga straps can still be remarkably useful wellness tools for stretching tired muscles after a workout, opening up your shoulders after a long day at work or class, and even supplementing physical therapy with moves at home. And for those who practically sleep on their favorite yoga mat, a yoga strap is indispensable for modifying tricky poses or safely going deeper into them. Having the right one for the job can measurably improve your practice.

Surprisingly, there are a number of factors to consider for this simple product. Both the length and material of your yoga strap will play a role in how well it works for you.

Yoga straps can be six-, eight-, or ten-feet long. Six feet seems to be the most popular option, especially among beginners: it’s long enough to be versatile but not unwieldy. An eight-foot yoga strap is ideal for taller people — especially if you use it to modify yoga poses that require stretching your full wingspan. More advanced (or more adventurous) yogis might prefer the extra-long ten-foot version for cinching into complicated poses.

Most yoga straps are made of cotton or nylon. Cotton is ideal because it’s soft and provides textured grip — and it’s also the least likely material to give you rope burn if you fall out of a pose. Nylon, on the other hand, is also popular because it’s super durable; plus, it also doesn’t absorb water like cotton can, so it might be a smart choice if you plan to do a lot of hot yoga. Whichever material you opt for, quality metal D-rings will help the strap feel more secure.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Overall: An Ultra-Strong Cotton Strap In Range Of Colors & Sizes Tumaz Yoga Strap $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic cotton yoga strap comes in three different lengths and 15 colors for a stretch that looks and feels custom-made. Tumaz uses an especially tight-knit weave that’s guaranteed to hold over 2,000 pounds of force and feels extra-smooth. Two welded D-ring buckles provide added stability. Reviewers raved that this strap was thick and strong but soft to the touch, and the fun colors made it easy to spot in the studio. "Great addition to my practice," one yogi commented. "Love this band. Nothing fancy, just a sturdy, cute and functional yoga band." Available sizes: 6, 8, and 10 feet

2. The Best For Stretching: A Nylon Strap With Loops To Hold The Pose SANKUU Multi-Loop Yoga Strap $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This multi-loop nylon yoga strap works double duty: Use it for classic stretches and modifications, or to lock in your pose so you can focus on releasing into the stretch and fine-tuning your form. "It also helps you to visually ‘mark’ your progress," one reviewer also pointed out. The D-rings found on standard yoga straps are noticeably absent because the 12 reinforced loops eliminate the need for cinching. The eight-foot length is versatile enough for beginners and long enough to meet the needs of taller or more advanced practitioners. Plus, it's exceptionally popular for recovery, too. "As good as the one used by my physical therapist," one satisfied shopper noted. Available size: 8 feet

3. The Most Versatile: A Yoga Strap That Can Also Carry Your Mat Clever Yoga Yoga Mat Strap Sling $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This multitasking yoga strap mat sling, designed by yogis for yogis, has smart design details that make it a joy to use. The 100% cotton strap features small loops on each end that convert into a mat carrier for quick and easy trips to the studio (and keep your yoga gear tidy when you’re at home). The strap's shorter 5.5-foot length might be preferable for petite people who find other yoga straps overwhelming, but there's also longer seven-foot option as well. Shoppers reported that the loops, which feature quality stitching for strength (and replace the need for D-rings), stayed securely tightened around their mat and came in surprisingly handy. "I like that I can hang onto the loops or even cinch them around my hands to make stretching easier," one buyer remarked. Available sizes: 5.5 and 7 feet

4. The Best Set: An Affordable Yoga Block & Strap Combo Live Infinitely Premium Yoga Blocks And Strap $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This solid yoga block and strap set is a budget-friendly accessory kit that doesn’t cut any corners. It comes with two EVA foam blocks that are soft, grippy, and lightweight but still provide plenty of support, plus a versatile six-foot-long cotton strap with two metal D-rings. If you’re as obsessed with aesthetics as I am, you’ll be happy to note the logo is unobtrusive and more om-inspiring than (pricier) competitors. "Worth it," one reviewer declared. "The strap is long enough for any flexibility level to enhance any stretch. The blocks are firm and very durable, not slippery so when I use them and my palms have been sweating, I am secure." A few people noted that the blocks are smaller than what they were used to at yoga studios, but that it still wasn't a dealbreaker. Available sizes: 6 feet

