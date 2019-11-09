Liquid eyeliner can be one of the hardest things in makeup to master, and yet it's a product that can create so many varied looks. A slick of dark, inky black liner on the lid can result in maximum impact, and take any makeup look from zero to 100 in a matter of minutes. But there's more than one way to wear liquid liner, with numerous shapes, styles, and colours available. I've picked out the five coolest ways to wear liquid liner, which will hopefully inspire your next look.

Before we go any further, it's crucial to invest in the very best tools in order to perfect these ideas. And by tools, I mostly mean an incredible eyeliner that will never let you down. Everyone seems to have a different opinion about which brand does the best liquid liner, but I have always reached for the Kat Von D Tattoo Liner when I want to get a sleek finish, which never never lets me down. I am also looking forward to trying the new Glossier Pro Tip liquid liner, which promises to be suitable even for liner novices. If you want to get most bang for your buck, Rimmel and L'Oreal Paris also have some amazing, affordable options.

Now it's time to pick up your liner and give these looks a go:

Exaggerated cat eye A classic for a reason. The cat eye takes a pared-down winged liner and exaggerates the thickness and length of the flick. A super dark, pigmented liner is essential here, as are some cotton buds to neaten things up at the end.

Understated winged liner The simplest and most subtle way to rock liquid liner, the winged eye look benefits from not having to be too "done." A little smudge and an undone feel is totally OK, meaning this is a perfect option for those with a less steady hand or who haven't quite nailed down the cat eye technique.

Graphic Time to get bold. Graphic eyeliner can take many different forms, and there really is no wrong or right. What can really come in handy here is eyeliner stamps, which can help you fake your way to a cool graphic eye. Head over tomake up artists Katie Jane Hughes' feed for more graphic ideas. She has a seemingly never-ending amount.

Coloured Ready to take your liner to the next level? Amp things up with a coloured liner, which will make you stand out in a crowd. As well as being able to buy a bunch of coloured liquid liner pens (this NARS one come in an amazing electric blue or rusty red colour, for example), you can also take a fine, arched eyebrow brush and apply pigmented cream eyeshadow as a liner.