While shopping around for the best sweatpants, comfort might be your top priority — but it's also important consider how you want them to look (and when you'll be wearing them). With that being said, the key to scoring the most comfortable sweatpants is finding breathable, stretchy, or warm materials that are styled the way you want.

It's a plus if your chosen sweatpants are made with cotton, a soft and breathable material — but pants that don't include cotton can still be very cozy. For instance, sweatpants lined with heat-retaining fabric like durable polyester sherpa is a soft alternative for extra warmth. Whether you're going for cotton or another material, spandex in the blend is useful if you're planning on working out in your sweats or just want extra stretch.

Secondly, you'll want to take notice of the fit and style. Sweatpants are offered in different fits that can range from snug and form-fitting to loose and airy. Quite often, they're also offered with either closed elastic bottoms or wide open bottoms — and some of those bottoms rise higher than others. They also often have elastic drawstring waistbands that allow you to easily adjust them. And even though elastic waistbands are sometimes enough, drawstrings can make a huge difference in how the pants fit your body.

So whether you're looking for comfy workout pants or a pair you nap can in, these comfortable sweatpants are sure to do the trick, and they're all available on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best: Cotton Sweats That Cover All The Bases BALEAF Women's Active Yoga Sweatpants $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're working out or lounging around the house, these yoga sweatpants will offer maximum comfort and flexibility. They're made with lightweight and breathable cotton, and they have both an elastic waistband and an adjustable drawstring closure that lets you customize the fit. The tapered legs are made to be worn long or pushed up, thanks to the snug ankle cuffs. They even feature functional side pockets and one back pocket (which sets them apart from all the others in this collection). Not to mention, this design comes in over 20 colors. According to fans: "I absolutely adore these pants! They are the perfect blend of materials for a soft yet durable fabric that can take a good stretch. I wear these mostly for leisure and they are by far the most comfortable sweatpants I have ever owned." Available sizes: X-Small - XL Plus

2. The Runner-Up: Loose-Fitting Sweatpants With Open Bottoms Champion Fleece Open Bottom Pant $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer something looser, then these open-bottom sweatpants may be just what you're looking for. They offer a relaxed fit through the hips and legs and are also designed with an adjustable drawstring waist that can also be tied to fit. They're made with soft cotton and polyester, which means they're breathable and durable with little chance of shrinkage (which pure cotton fabrics often undergo in the dryer). These pants are available in three neutral colors and come equipped with side pockets. According to fans: "These pants are super soft and comfy. They aren't too thick but also not too thin. Perfect to keep you warm." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3. These Budget-Friendly Stretchy Joggers For Under $20 ALWAYS Women Drawstrings Jogger Sweatpants $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with a blend of polyester and spandex, these jogger sweatpants are designed to fit a little more sung than the usual. They're made with thick ribbed fabric that's ideal for keeping warm. Like many others, these pants are designed with an elasticized drawstring closure and tight bottom cuffs. Plus, side pockets are available so you can place your hands inside them or tote other important items around. This particular style comes in an array of colors and prints, including camouflage and floral camouflage. According to fans: "I love that these are like a buttery soft yoga material in a jogger style! They are the most comfortable thing I can say I’ve worn in a long time." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4. These Cropped Sweatpants That Fit Like Capris 7GOALS Workout Capri Joggers $25 | Amazon See On Amazon These cropped sweatpants are a great alternative to ankle-length joggers. They're made with a blend of soft cotton and spandex, so they're breathable and stretchy. Like the others, these sweats are secured with an elasticized drawstring that can be adjusted to fit how you want. The side pockets offer style while also giving you a space for your keys, wallet, or cellphone. Plus, they're available in six colors including army green, steel blue, orange, and more. According to fans: "They're so cute and comfortable ... The drawstring is nice and the pockets are fantastic." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large