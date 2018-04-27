The air around us — in homes, offices, and stuffy hotel rooms — is filled with pollutants like dust, smoke, mold spores, pollen, and pet dander. Doesn't exactly make you look forward to taking your next big breath, does it? Fortunately, the quietest air purifiers can help improve indoor air quality, without adding a lot of annoying noise to your peaceful environment.

With so many different types of air purifiers on the market, it's important to figure out the size of the space you want to purify, your budget, and how much you're willing to spend over time to invest in its upkeep. Air purifiers with replaceable HEPA filters require filter changes every few months, which is a cost that can add up. Those with permanent filters aren't maintenance-free, either — expect to wash and vacuum them to keep them in good working condition.

On this list, you'll find air purifiers for extra-large spaces and purifiers so compact and lightweight, you can easily toss them in your luggage and soothe your allergies wherever you travel. There are a few air purifiers for large rooms that will require a bit more investment, but also cheap air purifiers that effectively remove up to 99.9 percent of allergens and can even neutralize odors with carbon filters.

No matter which of these quality air purifiers you choose, you'll be breathing easier in no time.

1 The Absolute Best Air Purifier For Large Rooms — If You Want To Make An Investment Amazon Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier $250 AmazonBuy Now As the reigning authority on products and their efficiency, if Consumer Reports says this luxury air purifier is the absolute best for large rooms, it's a given that it has a few great features that stand out. As far as noise levels go, this is the top rated air purifier for sound output at any of its three speed settings. It works best for medium and large rooms between 400 and 600 square feet, and has a replaceable filter you should expect to have to swap out every six months. CR gave it a score of 89 for being "especially effective" for removing dust, smoke, and pollen at its highest speed. It has a washable pre-filter that's great at capturing large particles and its controls are easy to operate. Unfortunately, there are relatively high operating and filter replacement costs to expect — so keep that in mind before you commit to this otherwise amazing air purifier.

2 A Great Air Purifier For Large And Extra-Large Rooms For A Reasonable Price Amazon Honeywell 50250-S True Hepa Air Purifier, $130 $130 AmazonBuy Now If you have a large or extra-large room that you're trying to purify, it's important to invest in an air purifier that suits your square foot measurement requirements. This model works best for rooms up to 350 square feet and features SurroundSeal technology that minimizes air leaks. It is effective at capturing up to 99.7 percent of microscopic allergens and has three cleaning settings and an indicator that lets you know when it's time to replace the filter (if you use the purifier often, expect to have to replace it about every three months). This air purifier isn't exactly lightweight — it clocks in at 21 pounds and works best as one you plan on keeping in the same room for most of the time. Reviewers say it provides a "nice ambient" sound without the "strange rattling noises" and "clogs" you'll hear from other air purifiers. It isn't completely silent, but if you like a subtle white noise sound and need a powerful air purifier that can move air even on its lowest setting, this model is one of the best.

3 An Affordable Air Purifier For Medium To Large Rooms That Doesn't Require Replacement Filters Amazon Hamilton Beach TrueAir Purifier With Permanent HEPA Filter $48 AmazonBuy Now If your idea of a great air purifier is one that's affordable and doesn't require an additional ongoing investment in filter replacement parts, this filter is perfect for you. You can simply vacuum the HEPA filter and it's good to go for medium to large rooms up to 160 square feet. The tower design allows you to position this purifier vertically or horizontally — and it works equally as well in the corner of a room or on top of your desk. It features three quiet speed settings and reviewers say you can't hear a thing when it's turned to the lowest setting. It captures 99 percent of allergens and weighs about 6 pounds, so you'll have zero trouble moving it from room to room in your home.

4 The Best Air Purifier For Small Rooms With An Optional Ionizer Amazon Holmes True HEPA Allergen Remover Mini Tower Air Purifier $40 AmazonBuy Now You don't have to spend a lot of money to own a quality air purifier, especially if you need one for a smaller room or space. This model is recommended for rooms up to 80 square feet, and thanks to its tower design, can be propped up on a desk and off the floor. The replaceable true HEPA filter removes up to 99.7 percent of air pollutants and it features an optional ionizer you can turn on to improve the purifier's performance. This model has three speed settings, all of which are relatively quiet, though the lowest setting is basically silent. A filter monitor lets you know when it's time to replace your filter. This purifier weighs about seven pounds, which gives you the option of traveling with it so that you breathe in clean air everywhere you roam.