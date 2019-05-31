The 5 Zodiac Signs That Are Most Likely To Forgive A Partner Who Cheats

It doesn't matter who you are — finding out that your partner has been unfaithful can really hurt. But some zodiac signs may be more likely to forgive a partner who cheats than others, according to experts. While each individual might handle a situation like this differently, your sun sign can have a real impact on what you do after cheating throws a wrench in the relationship.

For some, like a Sagittarius, they might think, "Well, I've cheated on someone before" or "Maybe it was what my partner needed to do on their life path," Emily Ridout, a professional astrologer and yoga teacher, tells Bustle. Someone like this could decide to move on with the relationship after a sincere apology from their partner, she says. Or, you could be the kind of person who sees the best in others, and determines that one indiscretion isn't that important to you, considering how much you love them.

While all of the attributes that make you someone who's likely to forgive a cheating partner — from being able to see things from someone else's point of view to being able to look past someone's mistakes — can be good qualities, be sure that you're being honest with yourself if you happen to be in this situation. If the infidelity really isn't OK with you, don't feel like you have to pretend that it is.

Here are the signs that are most likely to forgive a cheating partner, according to experts.

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Tina Gong for Bustle A Gemini is able to side both sides of a story, which can make them more likely to forgive a partner who cheats, Ridout says. Since they believe there are multiple truths to every situation, they generally have no problem believing that even though their partner was unfaithful in the past, that doesn't mean that they can't be loyal in the future.

2. Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong for Bustle For some people, finding out their partner cheated is proof that they weren't meant to be together. This isn't necessarily true for a Libra, who can have a bit more of a romantic point of view. "Libras are 'in love with love' and are likely to excuse a cheating partner since the partner's indiscretion only adds to the drama of their great love story," Lisa Barretta, astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong for Bustle "Sagittarius loves their freedom so they can understand that sometimes their partner may go a little exploring," Barretta says. While finding out your partner cheated is painful in any situation, for a Sagittarius, the blow probably isn't quite as devastating as it is for some other sun signs.

4. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong for Bustle An Aquarius is one of the signs that is most likely to forgive their partner who's been unfaithful, astrologer Deniz Kilic tells Bustle. "This is because Aquarians enjoy their friendship with their partner and wouldn't want to lose them to anything," she says. "It's easy for Aquarians to forgive because they are so open-minded and understanding. They are the least judgmental of the signs, and will accept you for who you are."