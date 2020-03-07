The 50 Best Cheap Products Trending On Amazon

When I was growing up, a "cheap" item was something that was considered subpar, but that isn't the case anymore. If a product is "cheap" in 2020, it's simply available for a low price. It doesn't have to be flimsy or mediocre, but it does have to be affordable — just like these cheap products that are trending on Amazon.

I'll be honest: When I was making this list, I wasn't sure how many high-quality products I'd be able to find on the cheap. Luckily, Amazon makes it easy to figure out which products are fabulous finds versus financial flops. Not only does the site feature massive review sections where shoppers can give you the nitty-gritty before you hand over your money, but it also makes sure all the reviews are legitimate. Shoppers have to have a credit card on file, and they're required to have made at least one purchase with that card before they can even leave a review.

And since one of these genius products will break the bank, feel free to add more than one to your cart. In fact, I think I can even hear the silicone muffin pan calling your name (and mine, of course).

1. The Strainer That's Perfect For Draining Rice Kotobuki Japanese Rice Washer with Dual Drain $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Most strainers allow some rice to flow through, but this one is designed with extra-fine holes so that your grains don't escape. It's also great for rinsing fruits and vegetables, and the footed bottom helps keep it stable while resting on your countertop.

2. A Pack Of Burner Covers That Help Keep Your Stove Clean Sunny Town Stove Burner Covers $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of scrubbing your stove clean after every meal? Just pop these covers over your burners, and they'll help prevent spilled food from becoming stuck to your stove. They're heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that the "heavy concentrations of oil and grit can be simply wiped off with a light swipe of a sponge or cloth."

3. The Garbage Bin That's Specially Designed For Your Car KMMOTORS Car Garbage $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made from super-durable Oxford cloth, but this car garbage bin is also completely leakproof, so you don't have to worry about any drinks spilling inside. You can also use it as a storage bag for toys, snacks, and more. It even doubles as a cooler, so you can sip on drinks during long drives.

4. A Pair Of Pumice Stones Made With Real Volcanic Lava PHOGARY Natural Pumice Stone for Feet (2-Pieces) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon If your skin is easily irritated by serums and peels, try using these pumice stones to exfoliate skin from your feet. They're made from real volcanic lava, and the rope loops give you an easy way to hang them up to dry. The best part? Each one is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hands.

5. The Shampoo Brushes That Feel Like A Massage Cbiumpro Shampoo Brush (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply massage your favorite shampoo into your hair using these brushes, and the silicone bristles can help stimulate blood circulation in your scalp. They're safe to use on all types of hair (including pets), and they feel really good on your skin.

6. An Exfoliating Body Brush For Hard-To-Reach Places GREENRAIN Bath Body Brush $10 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're trying to reach your elbows, back, or legs — this body brush can help exfoliate them. The nylon bristles are resistant to fraying, and the long, curved handle makes it easy to reach those awkward spots on your back. You can grab it in a variety of colors, and there's also a convenient hanging loop on the end.

7. The Eyeglass Cleaning Cloths Made From Soft Microfiber Koala Kloth Microfiber Cleaning Cloth $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Use these cloths to remove dust from eyeglasses and camera lenses, or use them to clean your computer screen. They're made from soft microfiber that latches onto dust particles more effectively than cotton, and you don't even need to use cleaning spray (the microfiber is effective without it).

8. A Ring Light That Adds Shine To Your Selfies And FaceTimes QIAYA Selfie Ring Light for Phone $8 | Amazon See on Amazon You're not always going to be standing in bright lighting when taking a photo of yourself, so make sure to grab this selfie ring light. The clip lets you easily secure it to any smartphone, and the brightness is adjustable (depending on whether you're inside or outside).

9. The Smartphone Mounts That Attach To The Air Vents In Your Car Maxboost Car Mount (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Just pop one of these magnetic mounts onto an air vent in your car, and you'll easily be able to see the GPS on your phone while driving. The universal design means it'll work with any type of smartphone (no matter what brand it is). Plus, there are zero brackets, clamps, or messy adhesives to deal with during installation.

10. A Pair Of Glasses That Block Harsh Blue Light Rays GEKKALE Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon The blue light rays produced by electronic screens can put strain on your eyes, so help keep them protected with these blue light glasses. The transparent lenses make it easy to transition from reading screens to everyday tasks, and they're available in a variety of styles (including leopard, floral, beige, and more).

11. These Cable Organizers Made From Durable Silicone SUNFICON Magnetic Cable Organizers (6-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Most cable ties will wear out over time, whereas these ones are made from extra-durable silicone. The built-in magnets on each end make it easy to secure these ties around your wires — and they're also great for keeping keychains, headphone wires, and more looking tidy.

12. A Pack Of Food Storage Bags That You Can Keep Reusing Mlife Reusable Storage Bags (9-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Since they're 100% reusable, these food storage bags can help you save money on wasteful plastic baggies. They're made from food-grade PEVA that's extra-durable, and the ziplock enclosure creates an airtight seal to help keep your meals fresh. Each order comes with nine: seven sandwich bags and two snack bags.

13. The Mesh Laundry Bag That Protects Delicates In The Wash iDesign Mesh Wash Laundry Bag for Delicates $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of searching through your clean clothes for that one pair of socks, just keep them separated from the rest of your garments with this laundry bag. The bag can be washed with delicates inside, and it's made with breathable mesh that won't trap unwanted odors. Plus, the rustproof zipper tucks underneath the strap so that it doesn't snag on your clothes.

14. A Pantry Organizer That Displays Your Spices Like Trophies Copco Tiered Pantry Organizer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do the nonslip shelves help keep your items from falling off, but you can also use this pantry organizer in your bathroom to keep your makeup organized. It's great for cans, spices, sauces, lotions, creams, and more. Plus, it's available in three colors: blue, aqua, and grey.

15. The Pan Handles Made From 100% Cotton DII Heat Restitant Cotton Pan Handle Covers Set (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't burn yourself when handling hot pots and pans — just use these covers to help keep your hands safe. They're made from 100% cotton that's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and one Amazon reviewer even wrote that the rich colors mean they "look good enough to leave out on the counter."

16. A Moisturizing Cream That Helps Heal Cracked Feet O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If your feet are dry or cracked, try using this foot cream to give them a nourishing dose of moisture. Most people reported seeing results after just a few days, and it's specifically formulated to penetrate deep through the thick skin on your feet.

17. The Muffin Pan Made From Flexible, Nonstick Silicone keliwa Silicone Muffin Pan $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100% food-grade silicone, this pan is flexible so that you can effortlessly pop your muffins or egg bites out once they're done cooking. The silicone is nonstick, which means it's also incredibly easy to use and clean. Plus, it's BPA-free and heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

18. A Bamboo Cutting Board With Grooves To Hold Your Food HHXRISE Organic Bamboo Cutting Board $14 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking to make more eco-friendly choices, this bamboo cutting board is a great start. Along with being good for the environment, it has two built-in compartments that can be used to separate ingredients you've finished chopping. The groove along the edge also prevents juices from leaking onto your counters. Plus, it's even gentle on knives to help them stay sharp.

19. The Magnetic Strip That Holds Knives, Scissors, And More X-bet MAGNET Adhesive Magnetic Strip for Knives (2-pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Giant knife blocks can take up a ton of space on your counters, so switch over to using these magnetic strips instead. The adhesive backing lets you easily attach the strips to practically any wall, and they also work great for storing tools in workshops. You can trim them to fit your space, and they're especially great for cramped kitchens.

20. A Spiralizer That Lets You Make Veggie Noodles With Ease fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Making veggie-based noodles might sound like a chore, but it doesn't have to be — especially with this spiralizer. The removable container catches your spiralized vegetables so that you can easily transfer them to your stove, and the high-quality blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

21. The Fruit Fly Traps That Look Like Apples TERRO Fruit Fly Trap (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other fruit fly traps that might leave residue behind, these traps won't stain your surfaces. The cute apple design allows them to blend in with your decor, and each apple works for up to 45 days (but the kit comes with a 90-day lure supply in total).

22. A Filter That Can Help Prevent Red Wine Headaches YARKOR Wine Filters (12-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Many wine drinkers claim that headaches can be caused by the sulfites, histamines, and tannins found in the drink — and if you agree, you can use this filter to help remove them from your next glass. They're incredibly easy to use: Just place one into your wine glass, start pouring, wait five minutes, then kick back and sip.

23. The Patio Umbrella Light Made With Super-Bright LED Bulbs OYOCO Patio Umbrella Light $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Because this patio umbrella light is made with long-lasting LED bulbs, you'll be set for a while. The brightness is adjustable for added convenience, and all it takes to function are four AA batteries. Use it while you're relaxing in the yard or camping in the wilderness.

24. A Deodorizing Spray That's Formulated With Essential Oils Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with extra-strong eucalyptus, lemongrass, peppermint, and tea tree essential oils, this deodorizing spray is perfect for eliminating unwanted odors in shoes, gym equipment, closets, and more. The formula is completely nontoxic, so it's safe to use around kids and pets.

25. The Massage Balls That Help Soothe Away Soreness Kieba Massage Lacrosse Balls $11 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether the muscles in your legs, arms, abdomen, or back are sore — these massage balls can help soothe away the pain. Each one is made from 100% solid rubber that won't collapse, and they're great for reaching deep into those tense muscle trigger points.

26. A Travel Razor With A Built-In Moisture Ribbon Gillette Travel Razor $6 | Amazon See on Amazon This razor features five blades that effortlessly glide across your skin as they remove any unwanted hair. The moisture ribbon helps ensure that your skin comes out smooth instead of dry, and the extra-compact size makes it perfect for trips to the gym (or even traveling).

27. This Smartphone Tripod That Comes With A Wireless Remote Erligpowht Flexible Phone Tripod $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you tired of racing against your smartphone's timer to make it into a photo? If so, make sure you grab this tripod. It comes with a wireless remote that lets you snap pictures from afar, and the legs are flexible so that you can adjust them to balance on uneven surfaces.

28. A Wallet That Protects Your Data From Electronic Pickpockets Toughergun RFID Blocking Slim Wallet $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't let electronic pickpockets steal your sensitive credit card information: Instead, keep your information safe with this wallet. Unlike regular wallets, this one is made with military-grade RFID-blocking technology that deters theft, and it's made from genuine leather. Grab it in more than 20 colors, including black, red wine, khaki, and more.

29. The Blackout Curtain That Helps Insulate Your Room Deconovo Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do they block out light so that your room is extra-dark, but this blackout curtain also features a grommet top that's genuinely cute. It also helps insulate your room so that the sun doesn't heat it up — and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "they don't wrinkle, and they feel so nice (kind of soft) to the touch."

30. A Pack Of Blemish Patches Soaked With Hydrocolloid Dressing Hanhoo Blemish Patches $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Hydrocolloid dressing can help wounds heal quickly, and these blemish patches are absolutely chock-full of it. They absorb the pus and toxins from your irritated pores in order to help them lay flat, and each patch is transparent so that they're hardly noticeable on your skin.

31. The Makeup Remover Cloths That Don't Require Any Serums MaryLavender Makeup Remover Cloth (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If your skin is easily irritated by cleansers and serums, try washing your face with these makeup remover cloths. They're made from soft microfiber that latches onto foundation, powder, and more. Plus, they'll work without any serums — just get them wet and you're ready to go.

32. A Curling Iron That's The Perfect Size For Traveling Conair Compact Curling Iron $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Curling irons can take up a ton of space in your suitcase, so save yourself some space with this travel-sized version. It's cordless so that you can give your locks a quick touch-up practically anywhere, and it only takes two minutes to heat up. Each order comes with a travel case — and it's even TSA-approved for your carry-on bag.

33. The Storage Jars That Conveniently Lock Together Blender Bottle Twist n' Lock Storage Jars $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Stuff them with snacks before your next hike, or even use these storage jars to keep dry ingredients fresh at home. They lock together so that it's easy to carry all four of them at the same time, and each one is made from durable plastic that's stain- and odor-resistant.

34. A Handy Press That Makes It Easy To Stuff Your Burgers Cuisinart Burger Press $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Every time I try to stuff a burger, it always turns into a heaping mountain of meat. That's why I started using this burger press. It takes all the work out of stuffing your patties by molding them into compact sizes — and you can also use it to make sliders.

35. These High-Waisted Yoga Leggings That Feature Pockets LifeSky High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Have you ever wished your leggings had pockets? Because this pair of high-waisted yoga leggings not only feature pockets, but also four-way stretch material that won't become transparent (no matter what direction you bend in). The pockets are large enough that you can easily fit your phone or keys, and they're available in more than 15 gorgeous shades. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

36. A Pair Of Compression Socks With A Low Cut Physix Gear Sport Compression Running Socks $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Most compression socks go all the way up to your knees, but these ones feature a low cut that's extra-subtle inside your shoes. The added compression can help soothe away pain from plantar fasciitis, and it's even great for encouraging blood flow in your muscles. Available sizes: Small/Medium - Large/X-Large

37. The Wireless Charger That Works Through Your Phone Case LETSCOM Wireless Charger $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Most wireless chargers require you to remove your phone case before they'll work — but not this one. It's designed to work with most phone cases, and the silicone ring on the top helps prevent your phone from sliding off. The built-in temperature control helps keep it from overheating, and you can use it with any Qi-certified phone.

38. A Pair Of Scrapers That Help You Get Every Last Drop Ateco Bowl Scraper (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't waste any batter that's leftover in your mixing bowl. Instead, use these scrapers to get every last drop. They're made from super-durable plastic that's also flexible, so you can contour them to the shape of your bowl. One Amazon reviewer wrote that "these save me tons of time scrubbing at the sink, and allow me to worry less about clogging up my disposal."

39. The Countertop Utensil Rest Made From Nonslip Silicone Tomorrow's Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Since it's made from silicone, this spoon rest won't slip around your counter when you're using it. The notches let you store up to four utensils to prevent a messy surface, and the raised edges help prevent any drips from spilling off.

40. A Gadget That Helps You Cut Even Tomato Slices KAYCROWN Slicing Aid Utensil $10 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're cutting up a tomato, onion, lemon, or even a kiwi — this gadget can help ensure that all your slices come out evenly. It's made from food-grade stainless steel that's rust-resistant, and you can use it as a pair of tongs in a pinch.

41. The Tools That Help You Open Jars, Remove Seals, And More KAGDIDA Jar Opener Pack $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Open jars, cans, bottles, safety seals, and more with all the tools in this pack of opener tools. They're great for people of all ages (especially anyone with limited mobility in their hands), and many Amazon reviewers were enthusiastic about how easy it is to use them.

42. A Pair Of Spill Stoppers That Help Save You Time Cleaning Up OYSIR Spill Stopper Lid (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Few things are as terrifying as hearing your pot boil over before you're able to catch it, so save yourself some cleanup with these spill stoppers. Each one is made from BPA-free, food-grade silicone — and they're heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. That way, you don't have to worry about them melting.

43. The Tool That Can Pit Up To 6 Cherries At The Same Time Agile-shop Stainless Steel Pitter $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Pitting cherries by hand quickly becomes tedious, but this tool lets you pit up to six cherries simultaneously. The removable base catches any juice that leaks out, and you can disassemble the parts so that they're easy to clean. Even if you don't eat a ton of cherries, it's an indispensable tool if you love baking.

44. A Gel That Retrieves The Crumbs And Dirt From Your Keyboard Colorcoral Keyboard Cleaner (5-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon It's not easy to clean underneath the keys on your keyboard — so give this gel a try. You can mush it underneath your keys to reach any stray crumbs or dust, and it also works great for dusting air vents, printers, camera lenses, and more. It's completely biodegradable, and you can use it over and over until the color turns dark.

45. The Hooks That Hang Your Bags Or Hold Your Smartphone NEVLANTII Car Headrest Hooks (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only can these headrest hangers hold your bags off your car floor to help keep them clean, but they can also be used as a safety hammer in the event of an emergency. The built-in smartphone holder is designed to work with most phones, and each one is able to hold up to 22 pounds.

46. An Abdominal Wheel That Helps You Get Toned At Home Valeo Dual Ab Wheel $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Why go all the way to the gym to use their ab wheel when you can grab this one and exercise at home? The handles are designed to fit comfortably in your hands as you roll, and each order also comes with a fitness guide to help get you started.

47. The Strips That Help Keep You Safe From Oven Burns Laminas Oven Rack Protectors (3-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Just pop these strips on the front bar of your oven racks, and they'll help keep you safe from accidental burns when reaching inside. They're made from durable silicone that's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and each one is completely BPA-free.

48. A Measuring Spoon That's Incredibly Compact LOMILY Adjustable Measuring Spoon $7 | Amazon See on Amazon If your kitchen is low on storage space, this measuring spoon is a great alternative to the standard bulky version. You can adjust how much the spoon holds by moving the black slider up or down, and one Amazon reviewer wrote that "it’s simple to use — stuff like butter slides right out, and it’s easy to clean."

49. The Dish-Drying Rack That Rolls Up For Easy Storage Ahyuan Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, this dish-drying rack rolls out over your sink to help save you precious countertop space. Once your dishes are dry, you can easily roll it back up and tuck it away into a drawer. Plus, it even doubles as a trivet for hot pots and pans.