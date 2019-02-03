For the past month, I've been dealing with the most hair static I've ever had in my life. If I even think about putting a brush to my strands, they poof out from my head like I just rubbed a balloon against them. And I'm not the only one who has been dealing with this — in this dry weather, friends of mine have been complaining about unwanted flyaways for weeks, too. Static tend to happen due to a lack of moisture, so adding it back in is the key. And with the best anti-static hair products, tame, hydrated hair is within reach.

The primary goal of most anti-static hair products is to add moisture back into your hair. Some, like primers, creams, and oils, do this before you dry your hair, which seals the cuticle and keeps it from creating the friction that leads to static. Others, like mists, sheets, and pomades, are applied to dry hair to tame flyaways after they've popped up. It's a good idea to have one of each in your rotation if static is a major issue for you — especially those ever-handy hair sheets.

Scroll on to find the best anti-static hair products, and kiss your fuzzy strands goodbye.

1 Best Anti-Static Spray IGK Laid-Back Defrizz And Anti-Static Spray $21 Amazon See On Amazon This spray from IGK is widely recommended as one of the best anti-static sprays on the market by beauty editors and reviewers on forums like Influenster — though Amazon customers haven't seem to have caught on, yet. The formula combines hydrating coconut water and panthenol, a B5 vitamin, which work to penetrate the hair cuticle and seal in moisture. Panthenol isn't just hydrating, but it adds shine, too, so this spray isn't just about taming static. It also calms frizz and fights humidity, and it can be used on either damp or wet hair. The formula is nice and lightweight, so even the thinnest hair types will be able to use it, and it's sulfate- and cruelty-free (so it shouldn't be drying), to boot. Bonus points for its delicious, tropical smell.

2 Best Anti-Static Serum Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum $5 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to anti-frizz serums, Reddit users absolutely love this one from Garnier Fructis. And although it markets itself as an anti-frizz serum, it also tackles a lot of the issues that lead to static. It's intensely moisturizing, thanks to the argan oil and fruit extracts in the formula. Argan oil is a heavy-duty hydrator, thanks to its vitamin E content, which helps to seal your hair cuticle. If the hair cuticle is sealed, it won't cause as much friction, which will cut down on static. You can use this serum on damp hair before drying, or as a smoothing oil once the static sets in. Just keep it away from your roots, especially if you've got thin hair — it can make your roots look greasy.

4 Best Anti-Static Hair Mist Alterna Bamboo Kendi Oil Dry Oil Mist $14 Amazon See On Amazon Oil mists can sometimes be scary, since they can easily make hair greasy. But Alterna's Bamboo Kendi Dry Oil Mist spritzes on thinly and evenly, giving you relief from static and increasing shine. Bamboo extract adds moisture, while kendi oil provides a laundry list of omegas to nourish your hair's lipid layer. And just like with your skin, a hydrated lipid layer is a happy lipid layer. Hydration leads to less friction, which means less static. You can apply this oil on wet hair before blow-drying (it also protects against heat damage, FYI) or add a touch to already static-y hair.

5 Best Anti-Static Hair Sheets Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets $18 Amazon See On Amazon The greatest thing about these Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets (aside from the near-perfect praise they receive from beauty editors) is how portable and easy-to-use they are. Instead of having to sneak off to a bathroom to spritz on a spray or rub on an oil, these sheets let you cut static just about anywhere. The key is the coconut oil, which tames frizz and adds moisture instantly. They also contain natural UV filters to protect your hair from environmental aggressors, making these the ultimate-on-the-go product.