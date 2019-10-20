With certain antibacterial ingredients, like triclosan, banned in recent years, it's understandable to want a more natural option for banishing bacteria. Whether you're looking to make your own hand sanitizer, toothpaste, deodorant, or cleaning product, the best antibacterial essential oils eliminate germs — all while smelling great and giving you some peace of mind that you're using pure ingredients.

It can seem like almost all essential oils purport to have some sort of antibacterial, antimicrobial, or anti-fungal property, so it helps to know which oils are actually the most effective. One study found that four essential oils in particular — lemongrass, eucalyptus, peppermint and orange — were effective against all of the 22 bacterial strains tested. What's more, multiple studies have found that tea tree oil has both antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. For that reason, those five oils top this list.

That said, another thing to consider is the aromatic profile you're seeking. Eucalyptus and tea tree oil offer sharper, even medicinal scents, so if you're looking for a brighter, zestier fragrance to use alone, or to pair with orange oil, I've also included another great antibacterial option, bergamot.

With that in mind, it's time to shop for the best antibacterial oil for you. All of the options below are bacteria busters that offer versatility of use and come highly rated on Amazon.

3. The Best Peppermint Oil Majestic Pure Peppermint Essential Oil (4 Fl Oz/ 118 mL) $16 | Amazon Peppermint is another versatile, antibacterial superstar and can be added to a homemade mouthwash or nail treatment. For a great peppermint oil, look no further than Majestic's Pure Peppermint Essential Oil — which has earned a 4.5-star rating after more than 3,400 Amazon reviews. It's 100% pure, unfiltered, and undiluted, and has no additives. Plus, it comes with a handy glass dropper for ease of use. This pick is designed to be used with a carrier oil. Fans say: "I have tried TONS of Peppermint essential oils from Amazon and, let me just say, not all peppermint oils work or smell the same! I use peppermint oil for my face (clears up acne pretty well and really wakes you up) and as a natural bug repellent. [...] But this one is FANTASTIC! Smells just like peppermint SHOULD, BIG bottle - the dropper/lid attachment is a nice touch too! They even emailed me a PDF of uses, tips, and medical benefits [...]"

5. The Best Orange Oil Handcraft Blends Sweet Orange Essential Oil (4 Fl Oz/ 120 mL) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Orange oil is a smart choice for anyone looking for an uplifting-smelling antibacterial oil; plus, it has some great uses for skin care. Backed by more than 4,000 Amazon reviews, this Handcraft Blends' Sweet Orange Essential Oil is beloved by reviewers for its invigorating scent. What's more, it's notably put through vigorous tests to prove its authenticity, and then bottled in an FDA-approved cGmp Facility to ensure the highest quality standards. Like the other oils on this list, it's best diluted with a carrier oil or in water for a diffuser. Fans say: "This Orange Oil is the best on the market. I love the smell and you can use it for many different things. I put it in water when I get a pedicure as well as on my skin. But watch out for the eyes. The seller is fabulous to deal with. Very versatile oil."