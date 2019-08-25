In many places throughout Asia, whether you're in a drugstore, a grocery store, or a specialty beauty store, you'll find shelves upon shelves lined with intricately packaged sheet masks. Sheet masks that hydrate, sheet masks that brighten, sheet masks that exfoliate, sheet masks that tone ... the list goes on. And though these skin-saving treatments were once impossible to get your hands on if you didn't live in Asia, you can now find many of the best Asian sheet masks right on websites like Amazon.

But with so many Western beauty brands churning out their own versions of sheet masks, which, through lingo and packaging, are often marketed to masquerade as Asian innovations, it can be hard figure out which sheet masks are actually coming from the Asian market. Below, I round up six legitimate picks from a handful of the most popular Asian beauty brands that you can find on Amazon. And though the options from China, Thailand, Singapore, and many other Asian countries are limited, you can at least find a decent selection of Korean, Japanese, and Taiwanese sheet masks, for now.

If you're interested in more Asian beauty, check out these top-selling Korean skin care products and Japanese beauty finds.

1. Best Moisturizing Sheet Mask Leaders Insolution Moisturizing Recovery Mask $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Perhaps the most popular of all the Asian sheet mask brands, Leaders is known for their highly effective formulas that target just about every imaginable skin concern. When it comes to old school hydration, their Moisturizing Recovery Mask is a classic. Made of coconut-enriched biocellulose gel, a more moisturizing alternative to cotton, it locks in hydration and helps strengthen your skin's barrier for long-lasting moisture and enhanced smoothness.

2. Best Sheet Mask For Acne MEDIHEAL Tea Tree Essential Blemish Control Mask (5 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon It's not easy to find a sheet mask that can help treat acne, but the Mediheal Tea Tree Essential Blemish Control Mask does just that. Made with a blend of acne-fighting and anti-inflammatory ingredients, like willow bark, a natural alternative to salicylic acid, tea tree, which has naturally antibacterial properties, and chamomile to calm blemishes, this mask helps purify pores, reduce redness, and even gently exfoliate skin. The formula is also free of fragrance, alcohol, and sulfates, so it's safe for use on more sensitive skin types.

3. Best Brightening Sheet Mask My Beauty Diary Black Pearl Brightening Mask (8 Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If brighter skin is what you're after, try this Black Pearl Brightening Mask from Taiwanese brand My Beauty Diary. The cult-favorite mask works to rejuvenate and moisturize skin while enhancing radiance for an overall clearer, brighter-looking complexion. It also helps soften skin by improving elasticity, so your face feels "smoother than a baby's bottom," as one reviewer put it. "It leaves your skin feeling supple, hydrated, and with a healthy glow," commented another fan.

4. Best Soothing Sheet Mask SNP Ice Bear Cica Mask (10 Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon To help heal damaged skin, SNP created these Ice Bear Cica Masks to provide immediate relief. Formulated with skin-soothing centella asiatica extract and chamomile, as well as a variety of other nourishing and repairing ingredients, the sheets are soaked in an "ice jelly" essence that works to calm skin and soothe irritation. These masks are also intensely moisturizing, thanks to a blend of propolis, aloe vera, and portulaca oleracea extract in the formula, and they even provide a unique cooling sensation that lasts for about 15 minutes. Pro tip: store them in the fridge for an even more refreshing treat.

5. Best Sheet Mask For Firmer, Smoother Skin Hada Labo Tokyo Ultimate Anti-aging Facial Mask (4 Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon For all-around smoother, firmer, healthier-looking skin, these sheet mask treatments from Japanese beauty brand Hada Labo are a fan-favorite. The cotton sheets are soaked in a fragrance-free essence that contains collagen, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin to hydrate and plump skin, and each pack contains enough product so that you'll have plenty leftover to apply on your neck and chest. With over 100 five-star reviews and a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, these sheet masks are also a favorite amongst Amazon reviewers with all skin types. "My face felt like it was drinking in the moisture during the treatment," one fan commented. "[...] My skin is left wonderfully soft and glowing."