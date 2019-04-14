Auxiliary cables (aka aux cables) are multipurpose units that make it easy to hook up your phone or other device to the car stereo, headphones, or speakers without losing the signal or needing to be Bluetooth enabled. But there are tons of different aux cables out there with a variety of connectors to suit different needs, and not all of these cords are equal — even if the pricing is the same. So, to choose the best aux cables you'll have to consider the materials and construction of the cord. Both play a role in the cable's sound and durability.

To ensure that you are getting the best audio quality and reliability, select cables made with gold or gold-plated connectors. Gold transmits electrical signals better than most other materials such as aluminum, iron, or brass, meaning you'll likely get a stronger connection and clearer sound.

The cord should also be durable and made with a tangle-free coating or braided nylon to prevent unnecessary fraying and hassle. It's also a good ideal to look for a cable that's a little longer than you initially think you need — especially if your aux cable will be for car use. The more room you have, the easier it will be to use without tangling. However, those with limited space should consider a retractable model that will keep cords compact when not in use.

To make shopping for your next auxiliary cord a painless process, check out my top picks for the best aux cables.

1. The Best Overall Aux Cable iVanky Aux Cable $8 Amazon See On Amazon The iVanky model is an affordable and reliable auxiliary cable that's compatible with many devices, making it the best choice for most needs. You can use it to connect your smartphone, car stereo, tablets, speakers, and any other device with 3.5-millimeter plugs (aka a standard headphone jack). It features 24-karat gold-plated connectors and a copper shell for optimal sound transmission. The cord is also constructed of a material capable of more than 15,000 bends without damage. But just in case, it comes with a lifetime warranty.

2. The Best 3.5-Millimeter To USB-C Cord Drift USB-C Aux Cable $15 Amazon See On Amazon If you need a USB-C aux cable, you should try the Drift. This cable has a 3.5-millimeter 24-karat gold-plated connector on one end and a Type-C USB at the other to use with devices including Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones. It also has built-in audio chips and aluminum alloy shells to provide better sound when you're streaming your favorite playlist. This cable's sleek design nicely complements most headphones or phones, and it's also available in white. Drift stands by its product with a 12-month warranty.

3. The Best 3.5-Millimeter To Lightning Cable Chiuloian Aux Cord For iPhone And iPad $9 Amazon See On Amazon If you want to connect your iPhone or iPad to a car without Bluetooth connectivity, the Chiuloian aux cord can help. This 3.3-foot-long cord is compatible with iPhone models from the 5 to the XS Max and XR. You can also use it to play audio on headphones and speakers. It has a 3.5-millimeter gold-plated connector for fast connection and clear sound. Plus, there's a braided nylon cord that's resistant to knotting. It also comes with a 12-month warranty.

4. The Best Retractable Aux Cable Cable Matters Retractable Audio Cable $9 Amazon See On Amazon This Cable Matters model is the perfect auxiliary cord for keeping things neat and tidy when you don't have a lot of space or just hate even the chance of clutter. It features a ratchet design that prevents your wires from both tangles and being seen. Just tug on both ends to extend it up to 2.5 feet and pull again to retract. It has gold-plated connectors and is compatible with most 3.5-millimeter smartphones, tablets, and computers. Plus, it comes as a money-saving pack of two, so you can keep one in your home and one in your car for less than $5 each.

5. The Best 3.5-Millimeter Y Splitter Ugreen 3.5-Millimeter Audio Stereo Y Splitter Cable $7 Amazon See On Amazon The Ugreen is the right choice when you want to share your favorite tunes with just one other person in the room. It's also handy to have when traveling. This audio splitter allows you to connect two different sets of headphones to a single device. Much like others on the list, it features a 3.5-millimeter gold-plated connector and a durable cord with metal housing to help keep your cable safe from damage. Plus, it includes a lifetime warranty!