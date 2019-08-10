When looking for one of the best bean bag chairs to add to your home, you’ll want to closely consider both the construction and the materials. There's no one-size-fits-all option, so the best chair will depend largely on your lifestyle.

You’ll first want to think about the construction. The most convenient bean bags feature an interior liner to keep the filling in place, as well as a removable cover that's machine-washable. These perks will likely mean a higher price tag, though, so keep that in mind.

As for the material of the case or exterior, some of the most common options are microsuede, faux leather, and cotton. Microsuede and cotton can be easily washed, while faux leather will have to be cleaned or wiped off by hand. Microsuede will also be more comfy and soft to the touch, while cotton is more breathable, and faux leather offers a sophisticated look.

Next, there's the interior to consider. If you’ve been searching for bean bags already, you’ve probably encountered the two main types of filling: beans and foam. Both options adjust to your body while you sit, making for a comfortable chair. Bean filling is usually more affordable but tends to compress over time. Foam, on the other hand, is pricier, but it's typically better at maintaining its shape. While both filling types can last for a while, it's normal for a bean bag to lose its bounce and structure over time. For this reason, you may want to add additional filling from time to time.

After searching through many products and reviews, I've made a list of the best options on Amazon to help you choose the right bean bag for your lifestyle. I've also included two of the best options for replacement filling. Read on to find the perfect fit.

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered FUGU Bean Bag Chair $125 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This FUGU bean bag chair is an ideal size at an affordable price, and it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon after hundreds of reviews. Its interior consists of pillow-grade foam, making it super comfortable and fluffy, while the exterior is made with microsuede that's durable and soft to the touch. This bean bag is constructed with an interior liner, and the cover is both removable and machine-washable for easy care. Best of all, it comes in 15 colors and seven different sizes ("3XL" is the size pictured above). What fans say: "These bean bags are amazing, super durable, comfort is top notch, I would recommend to anyone! EXTREMELY satisfied customer." Available sizes: 2 to 8XL

2. The Runner-Up Lumaland Luxury Bean Bag Chair $210 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This Lumaland luxury bean bag chair shares similar specifications to my previous pick, but it offers a slightly higher quality for those who are willing to splurge. Both durable and reliable, it features a microsuede cover that's machine-washable, as well as a polyester lining. The biggest plus with this bean bag is that its top-quality foam filling retains your body heat while you're sitting on it for extra coziness. It's available in eight different colors. What fans say: "Fast shipping. Reasonable price. Looks great and is easily the most comfortable seat in my living room. Guests go for it first thing and so does my puppy. The cover is removable and machine washable and that's what sealed the deal. The cover is a velvety feeling microsuede. It conforms to your body shape." Available sizes: 3-foot to 7-foot

3. The Best Budget-Friendly Bean Bag Chair Big Joe Ultimate Comfort Milano Bean Bag Chair $41 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking to find a more cost-effective option, this Big Joe Milano bean bag chair is the way to go. Made with fabric exterior that's plush and soft, it offers a lot of support compared to other picks, with arm rests and a structured back. The comfortable filling is made of beans, which are more prone to compression over time, so you may eventually want to purchase a set of bean bag filler. Another trade-off for the great price: The bean bag's cover is not removable or machine-washable. What fans say: "Love this bean bag. Perfect for lounging without sinking in it. Good back support!" Available sizes: One size

4. The Best Faux-Leather Bean Bag Chair Big Joe Lux Siena Montana Leather Black Bean Bag $80 | Amazon See On Amazon [Editor note: this one just went out of stock. Will keep an eye on it to see if it gets restocked promptly] [[8/7 -- Available from a seller for $208]] What's great about it: This Big Joe Lux Siena Montana bean bag is perfect for those looking for the sleek look of leather at a more affordable price. The faux leather material is strong and thick, offering plenty of durability and support. Like the previous pick, it has a more structured, posh design, and it's tufted, too. The lightweight construction makes it easy to move from room to room. While the filling consists of beans instead of foam, it's well worth the trade-off for the mid-range price. Like my previous pick, the cover for this one is not removable and should be spot-cleaned only. What fans say: "This is a great bean bag. Really nice size, comfortable, and seems made well. I love the shape, too, a bean bag in the shape of an arm chair. The color is cool too. No one will mistake the cover for leather or anything, but it's a nice brown leather color. Highly recommended." Available sizes: One size

5. The Best Bean Bag Chair For Teenagers Sofa Sack Ultra Soft Bean Bag Chair $65 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This Sofa Sack bean bag chair is just the right size for teenagers and can be easily picked up and moved around when needed. Its passion suede exterior is double-stitched for durability, and the interior is extra comfy and supportive due to its foam filling. Constructed with an interior liner, this chair's cover can be removed and put right into the washing-machine when it needs cleaning. What fans say: "For the price you can’t beat these. Sure some other big brand names out there that cost 10 times more might be a bit more plush but these are still great. I don’t regret the purchase at all. I bought 3 and my daughter and her friends love them." Available sizes: 2-foot, 3-foot

6. The Best Bean Bag Chair For Kids 5 STARS UNITED Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Both a comfy seat and storage solution for toys, this bean bag storage sack is both efficient and clever. It doesn't come with any filling, but rather it's designed to be filled with blankets, pillows, or stuffed animals. It's made of high-quality cotton that's durable, breathable, and machine-washable. On top of that, fans were surprised by how much can fit inside, and the brand says that it can hold up to 90 toys at a time. Even better: This one comes in seven funky patterns that kids will love. What fans say: "Attractive and practical, this was a perfect way to “hide” the endless amount of stuffed animals that my kids have. They enjoy stuffing the bean bag themselves and organizing their toys in a way that makes everything easily accessible. When not in use, my kids use this as a lounge chair in their rooms. Very happy with this product." Available sizes: One size