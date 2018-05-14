If your skin is easily irritated, it might be time to change up your body care routine. Adding one of the best body washes for dry, itchy skin to your shower caddy will help combat those symptoms on a daily basis. Seriously.

Don't know what to look for? You want to avoid anything overly fragranced and look for products with minimal (though still very nourishing) ingredients. Skin-quenching body washes typically contain coconut oil and almond oil for hydration, rose for soothing and healing, and aloe vera for reducing inflammation — just to name a few. In addition to a quality list of ingredients, don't forget to think about some of your more personal needs like whether you're looking to remedy additional skin concerns (body acne or "bacne," for example) or whether you have a specific budget you're hoping to stick to.

With all this in mind, you can begin to narrow your body wash search and ultimately find the best soap for your skin type. And since scouring the web for beauty buys can yield hoards of results, below you'll find six options to consider. All of them will soothe your dry, itch-prone skin, leaving you feeling ultra soft with each shower.

Amazon Le Petit Marseillais, Extra Gentle Shower Creme Vanilla Milk $3 AmazonBuy Now This super affordable shower creme body wash is a godsend for anyone who regularly struggles with itchy, dry skin, as it costs a mere $3 for 13.5 fluid ounces. Once you get beyond what a great deal this is, it's worth noting that it's not just the price point that makes this French cleansing milk such a must-have. It's a creamy, pH-balanced formula that works to gently cleanse the skin — with a non-irritating vanilla scent and zero parabens. For such a reasonable price, you can purchase (and repurchase) this wash without feeling like you're breaking the bank.

Amazon Sol de Janeiro, Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel $25 AmazonBuy Now Renowned for its heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent, this ultra-moisturizing cream-gel body wash is a treat for the senses and dry skin. Its rich formula — featuring cupuaçu butter, coconut oil, and açaí oil — is designed to cleanse and hydrate skin without stripping away its natural oils. In case you're unfamiliar with cupuaçu butter's wow-factor, the unique ingredient is essentially the Amazon's version of shea butter. It's loaded with fatty acids, which deliver and lock in moisture. Combined with super nourishing coconut oil and antioxidant-rich açaí oil, this creamy 13-fluid-ounce wash will keep skin looking healthy all day long. No wonder it has earned itself 4.5 stars on Amazon!

Amazon Ren, Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash $26 AmazonBuy Now Formulated with its namesake Moroccan rose otto oil — a luxe essential oil known to hydrate and reduce inflammation — this 6.5-fluid-ounce body wash will target and effectively nourish dry, itchy skin. But its ingredients list gets even more soothing, thanks to beta-glucan (sugars found in yeast) and chamomile flower, which help to calm any irritation. Just like the Sol de Janeiro option above, this wash smells delicious — so delicious, in fact, that you might question whether it will irritate your sensitive skin. Thankfully, it will not, because the scent is natural and simply a product of the fragrant active ingredients.

Amazon Shea Moisture, Olive & Green Tea Body Wash $9 AmazonBuy Now This 2-in-1 body wash is a great option for anyone who wants a U.S.-made product that can both cleanse their skin and give their bath mega bubbles. Formulated with vitamin-rich avocado oil, olive oil, and shea butter, the 13-fluid-ounce gel wash sinks into the skin to provide serious moisture. Thanks to a bit of green tea extract, its silky formula also adds a layer of protection against free radicals, making it ideal for anyone who spends lots of time outdoors. Here for the bubbles? Just dump a capful under the running faucet and prepare for a truly itch-relieving soak.

Amazon L'Occitane, Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil $10 AmazonBuy Now This oil-to-milk foaming body wash alleviates itchy skin with almond oil. The lipids-packed oil is known to simultaneously slough away impurities that might be causing irritation and hydrate the skin. Since the formula is hypoallergenic, it's gentle enough for all skin types — and it's even safe to use on babies. What's more, this cleanser comes in a travel-sized 2.5-fluid-ounce bottle, meaning you can treat your body to a luxurious cleanse anywhere. And should you want a big bottle to leave at home, you'll be pleased to know that an 8.4-fluid-ounce bottle and a 16.9-fluid-ounce refill container are also options.