Between watching your breath and twisting yourself into poses, you've got plenty to concentrate on during a yoga session, so the last thing you want is to be distracted by uncomfortable clothing. That's why, when it comes to the best bras for yoga, it's all about choices that will aid you without getting in your way.

A great yoga bra won't need to provide as much support and compression as a bra for running or Spin class, but still needs to hold you in even when you forward bend and side plank — and especially when you're jumping back.

"Supportive, breathable, non-constricting," that's how Wanderlust Austin general manager and boutique buyer Amy Vickers describes her perfect bras for yoga, but she also points out, many will want to look for styles that are not see-through.

In terms of material, while New York–based CorePower Yoga teacher Christie Klach prefers a nylon and spandex mix, Vickers skews towards breathable cotton blends. So as with the style of yoga you practice, it comes down to personal preference.

But don't underestimate the power of aesthetics. "The biggest consideration I look for is color and print! I love when my clothes radiate the energy I want to ripple out in my classes," says Klach.

Below, the best bras for yoga on Amazon to suit your needs.

1. The Best Overall Bra For Yoga Icyzone Padded Strappy Sports Bra $14 Amazon See On Amazon Icyzone is a brand with a large Amazon following, and there are more than 700 reviews on this model alone giving it a 4.3 rating overall. "I love this bra top," one reviewer says. "What I really appreciate is that I wear this to power yoga and with all the twisting, the bra doesn't slip inappropriately, which I've had a problem with with other bras." The main fabric is a polyester and synthetic blend that is machine washable, breathable, and has four-way stretch. It also includes removable pads if you'd like more coverage. At less than $20, this is a reliable choice for up to medium-impact activities at a fantastic price, making it a great all-around pick. Available in sizes S to XX-Large

2. Best Budget Yoga Bra Choice Fruit of The Loom Built-Up Sports Bra (3-Pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon This set of three bras offers a sporty, unpadded tank look and low-impact support. While the price ranges depending on the color combo, you're usually looking at less than $5 each, a steal with more than 2,500 five-star reviews. Many customers have been especially pleased with how the 95 percent cotton, 5 percent Lyrca material feels against their skin, and this is an especially good choice for those with synthetic fabric sensitivities. However, this is not the right choice for those who prefer more support. Available in sizes 34 to 50

3. The Best Bra For More Support Core 10 Spectrum Longline Sports Bra $29 Amazon See On Amazon For those looking for more from their yoga bras, Amazon's in-house Core 10 brand offers this form-fitted style that will support you in style. The soft 85 percent polyester, 15 percent elastane material is machine washable and moisture wicking. It's also a great choice for those with larger breasts. "I love working out in longline, high-neck sports bras," body positivity advocate and yoga instructor Jessamyn Stanley has said. "I find them to be the most supportive for bigger bodies and the most comfortable." Available in extra small through 3X, it's one of the most size inclusive of the bunch, too. Available in sizes XS to 3X

4. The Best Yoga Bra For Minimal Support Alo Yoga Sunny Strappy Bra $26 Amazon See On Amazon "I love thinner straps for comfort on my shoulders," says yoga instructor Klach. And for those who need less support, Alo Yoga's Sunny design is a great choice available in dozens of colors. The gathering in the center and strappy back help make it what one reviewer called "supportive and sexy." This polyester and spandex model is unpadded, which makes it a comfortable choice for many, but some shoppers have found the lighter colors to be a little see-through after a sweaty session. Available in sizes XS to X-Large

5. The Best Bra For Hot Yoga Nike Swoosh Sports Bra $25 See On Amazon When it comes to hot yoga, you'll need the same breathable support that moves with you plus some. "The sweat factor brings the main considerations to mind: fabric, is it see-through, stretch, et cetera," says Vickers. Look for a style that will offer plenty of support and stays put no matter how sweaty things get like this medium-impact bra from Nike. Made of polyester and spandex, it's Dri-FIT high-performance microfiber technology wicks away and disperses sweat, essential for those heated rooms. Available in sizes XS to XX-Large