For delicious brownies that never disappoint, you need one of the best brownie pans. Below, I’ve rounded up brownie pans to suit a variety of tastes — from thick and gooey to bite size and chewy. However you like your brownies, there’s surely a brownie pan (or three) for you.

Aside from the number of brownies you’ll be able to bake at once, pan size plays a role in the texture of your brownies. The deeper the pan, the more gooey your brownies will be. The shallower your pan, the crispier your brownies will be. Whatever your preference, bakeware manufacturers have grown so creative in recent years that the selections below are a far cry from the brownie pans of yesteryear.

Before we get into the selections, I’ve broken down the pros and cons of popular bakeware materials for you.

Lastly, it’s always smart to consider how easy it will be to clean your brownie pan, so most of the picks below are dishwasher safe.

1. The Best Pyrex Glass Brownie Pan (Great For Semi-Gooey Brownies) Pyrex Basics Square Baking Pan $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This square baking pan by Pyrex is ideal for anyone who prefers soft, semi-gooey brownies due to it's 2.1-inch depth. Since it's made from naturally BPA-free and nontoxic glass, you can rest assured that it's a healthy choice. This pan is microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe as well, and it measures 8.1 inches by 8.1 inches. Just remember to always preheat your oven before setting your Pyrex dish inside of it, and don't ever use it for stovetop cooking. While Pyrex dishes are built to withstand baking temperatures, exposing them to direct flames or immersing them in cold water when they're still hot from the oven can cause them to shatter. What fans love: “This is perfect and just what I was looking for in a square baking pan. I usually use this pan for brownies, and sometimes for small casserole-type dishes, and it works great, and great clean up too!”

2. A Copper Brownie Pan With A Built-In Slicer Gotham Steel Brooklyn Brownie Copper Nonstick Baking Pan With Built-In Slicer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This nonstick baking pan comes with a built-in slicer, making it ideal for anyone who wants to make divvying up their brownies easier than ever. Simply mix your batter in the pan, insert the slicer, and bake away. After the brownies cool, you’ll have 18 pre-sliced brownies to munch on; and the grid promises to deliver crispy edges and gooey centers in every square. Also good to know: This pick is made of aluminum with a PFOA-free nonstick coating. It measures 14.09 by 9.19 by 2.59 inches, and it's dishwasher-safe. What fans love: “I love love love this pan. I'm able to make different kinds in one pan. Plain ones, m&m, oreo, etc... all at once. Everyone can have the kind they want!”

2. A Aluminum Brownie Pan With A Zig-Zag Design For More Crispy Edges Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan $37 | Amazon See on Amazon This Baker's Edge nonstick edge brownie pan is great for anyone who loves brownies with chewy edges, since this innovative pan design adds two edges to every brownie — and it perfectly fits standard box mixes. Made of heavy-duty cast aluminum, this pan is covered in a silicone-based, PFOA- and PFTE-free nonstick coating which makes it easy to wipe clean with soap and water. This pan measures 13 by 9 by 2 inches, and it's hand wash only. What fans love: “My mom loves brownies. Growing up we'd fight over the corners and edge pieces, because those are our favorite. I bought this pan for my mom, and she loves it. Every piece is an edge, so there are no "bad" brownies [...]. When I visit, we all get as many edges as we want. I gave her this pan in 2010, and it's still in great shape eight years later.”

3. A Silicone Pan For Bite Size Brownies Wilton Bite-Size Brownie Squares Silicone Mold $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Wilton's bite-size brownie squares silicone mold is perfect for anyone who loves brownie bites or simply likes to individualize their brownie batches. With this pick, you can make half your batch with walnuts and half without; you can accommodate loved ones with all kinds of diets by filling half the mold with one recipe and half with another; and you can even individualize your brownie toppings if desired. This pan makes 24 brownie bites altogether, and it's freezer-, microwave-, oven- and dishwasher-safe. It measures 13.25 by 8.25 inches, with each individual section measuring 1.5 inches by .75 inches. Use it in temperatures not exceeding 500 degrees Fahrenheit. What fans love: “These are great to make the perfect brownie bites! One box from the grocery store will make around three dozen. I recommend putting your mix into a Ziploc freezer bag (all the way into one side corner of the bag), clip a small hole in the corner, then use that to pipe into the baking tray. [...] I also put the silicone baking tray on top of a metal baking tray prior to filling for stability.”

4. A Great Glass Set With Lids For Easy Storing Pyrex Deep Baking Dish Set (6-Piece) $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This six-piece baking dish set by Pyrex is made of naturally BPA-free and nontoxic glass with BPA-free plastic lids, so you can keep your brownies fresher for longer. This set allows for the most variety as well, since you can choose from a square pan for making a boxed brownie mix, a large pan for bigger batches, and a small, rectangular pan for smaller batches. Measuring 13 by 9, 7 by 11, and 8 by 8 inches, these baking dishes are 50% deeper than most Pyrex dishes, making them great for gooey brownies. This set is also dishwasher-safe, though the lids are top rack only. The glass is freezer-, preheated oven- and microwave-safe as well. What fans love: “These are great for big batch cooking. I love how deep they are so you can make thicker lasagna, brownies, or whatever you bake and want thicker! The lids fit wonderfully so you don't need to waste plastic wrap or other covering when you refrigerate in the same pan you cook in! Love this set and plan to gift some of these to the family!”