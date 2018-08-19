While there are a lot of options for travel bags out there, a crossbody bag with a sturdy strap is generally the safest option. It keeps the bag close to your body, can't be pulled off your shoulder, and yet, you still have easy access to all of your valuables. With any luck, the best crossbody bags for travel will save you from the headache of trying to keep your stuff organized and safe. But, there are a few key things to consider when picking out a bag.

Something to note: Most of the best bags for traveling will feature strategic pockets, anti-theft features like interior locks or slash-resistant fabric, and RFID-blocking technology in certain areas of its design. You'll want to look out for those features in product descriptions, as they'll help keep your belongings safe when you travel.

Beyond security, consider how much stuff you like to take with you when you're out and about. This will dictate the size of the travel purse you want to buy. Large crossbody bags are great if you consistently travel with a laptop, but, if you travel light, look for slimmer bags can fit everything you need and slide underneath your shirt for added protection.

Here are some of the best crossbody bags for travel out there to help you narrow it down.

1 Overall Best, All Things Considered Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Crossbody Bucket Bag $39 Amazon Buy Now This crossbody bag features five points of protection, including both lock-down straps and slash-proof material so you don't have to worry about it being stolen. It also has several locking compartments and RFID-blocking pockets where you can store your cash or passport safely. In terms of functionality, this bag has multiple pockets both inside and on the outer body so you don't have to dig for your most important documents. The inside is also big enough to hold sunglasses and small souvenirs, and there's even a pocket to carry a water bottle. Bonus: It comes in various jewel-toned colors that are fun, yet still inconspicuous.

2 The Smallest: A Wallet-Sized Bag That's Heavy On Safety Features Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Slim Crossbody Bag $36 Amazon Buy Now Like our overall best pick above, this classic crossbody bag is heavy on the safety features, only in a smaller package. This bag is also made with slash-resistant fabric and lock-down straps, and features locking compartments and RFID-blocking slots and pockets. While it isn't quite as roomy as the crossbody above, this slim, wallet-sized bag is perfect for any traveler who prefers to keep it simple and just carry the essentials. It can also be easily tucked under a shirt or jacket so no one even knows you're wearing a bag at all. And as an added perk, the strap can be unclipped from the purse and hooked around a grocery cart or chair when you're in a restaurant for extra security.

3 The Largest: A Durable Crossbody With Room For A Laptop Mygreen Canvas Crossbody Sling Backpack $27 Amazon Buy Now This crossbody sling backpack is made of ultra-durable canvas with reinforced stitching so it can hold up to all the wear and tear that comes from traveling. And while it's made to be worn across your body, it also features a smaller handle so it can be carried at your side if needed. With multiple extra-large slots and pockets, this travel bag is perfect for anyone who needs to bring a laptop or tablet on the road. Plus, there are several zippered pockets to fit a passport or wallet, and multiple inner pockets that can fit a smartphone, charging cables, or itinerary documents. Once you're sure you've got it all, just snap the top flap shut with the secure magnetic closures and you're off!

4 A High-Tech Option: A Sling Pack With A USB Cable Attached BUG Sling Backpack Anti-Theft Canvas Bag $20 Amazon Buy Now If you know you'll be out and about for long stretches of time, this smaller crossbody backpack features a USB cable to keep your devices charged up and ready to go. The bag comes with an internal charging port so you can keep your phone or tablet plugged in without ever opening the backpack. It also features three anti-theft, zippered pockets (one at the front and two inside) that are roomy enough to store anything from key rings to bulky wallets. Plus, the pockets can be easily secured with the carabiner-buckle combo to keep zippers firmly in place. This is the perfect pack for any traveler who prefers a smaller bag, yet likes the freedom and comfort of a sling pack.

5 The Most Pockets: A Water-Resistant Bag That'll Keep Everything Organized Plambag Canvas Crossbody Messenger Bag $22 Amazon Buy Now While this crossbody messenger bag isn't quite big enough to hold larger technology, it has so many pockets built into its design that there's a place for just about everything else. To start with, there are two main zipper compartments, one with a breathable mesh pocket and the other secured with a zipper to hold valuable documents securely in place. The spacious main compartment is deep enough to carry a tablet, e-reader, and multiple notebooks. The two front, zippered pockets contain six card slots, a smartphone-sized pocket, and a key fob. There's even a zippered pocket on the back for anything you want to be able to grab quickly or keep close to your body. Made with durable, weather-resistant canvas, this multifunctional bag will help you stay super organized while you jet from point A to B.

6 Also, Great: A Stylish Bag With RFID-Blocking & Slash-Resistant Fabric Travelon Women's Anti-Theft Tailored Crossbody Bag $70 Amazon Buy Now If you're looking for something a little fancier, this stylish crossbody purse works with a dressier wardrobe while still keeping your valuables safe. Like other Travelon bags, this purse is constructed with slash-resistant fabric and multiple locking compartments, plus a RFID-blocking passport compartment and card slots. There's also two internal pockets (one zippered and one open), a pen loop, and a tethered key clip, all in a sleek body with gold embellishments.