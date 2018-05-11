Though our dogs are our babies and deserve the best sleeping arrangements, some puppies like to chew said sleeping arrangements — a bad habit only the best dog beds for chewers can tackle.

Let's first get this straight: Considering there are dogs out there capable of biting their way through kennel cages, drywall, and other supposedly not chewable things, no dog bed is truly "chew-proof." Alas, some options are more durable than others, and that's what you're looking for, pet parents. Durability.

The bed's fabric should be rugged and strong so your dog will — hopefully! — find it challenging to gnaw. Pay close attention to little details like the stitching and hardware, too. Cross-stitching, for example, will keep small holes from spreading, while a zipper-free closure system will prevent your pet from creating an even bigger mess. And, of course, don't forget about your dog's more personal needs. Do they get hot easily? Consider a bed with moisture-wicking padding or a bit of height. Are they still working on their potty training? You'll want something that's waterproof and easy to clean.

All that said, here is a list of the best dog beds your chew-happy pup won't be able to destroy... that easily.

The Best Memory Foam Dog Bed That's Chew-Resistant Amazon Titan, Chew-Resistant Dog Bed $125 AmazonBuy Now This soft memory foam dog bed is built with chew-resistant padding that holds up to aggressive gnawing, while still letting your pooch feel pampered. It's covered in strong Oxford Material made from ballistic-grade nylon that's able to also withstand digging, nesting, and scratching. The premium memory foam is impossibly soft and the design features curved, pillow-like sides for your dog to stretch out and relax against. It only comes in one size — large — but one Amazon reviewer confirmed this bed's durability. They wrote, "My dog goes through dog beds pretty quickly, but the Titan Dog Bed is so durable that she cannot damage it. Love not having to buy a dog bed every few months."

The Best Raised Dog Bed That Cools Amazon Kuranda, Chewproof Walnut PVC Dog Bed $85 AmazonBuy Now Unlike cushioned dog beds that can make your dog hot, this raised dog bed boasts an elevated orthopedic design that circulates air underneath it. The result? Your pup will feel cool and refreshed. Made from super tough, abrasion-resistant cordura that's as strong as canvas and nearly impossible to chew through, its unique patented design allows the fabric to move inside the furniture-grade poly resin frame, hiding the edges from chewing temptation. Even more helpful, the tough material has some traction so your dog can safely get on and off without slipping. If you're still not convinced, here's what an Amazon customer had to say: "My only regret is that I didn't buy this sooner ... There are now TWO things in his life that he can't destroy — the solid black Kong ball and this bed. He LOVES this bed." Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

The Best Zipperless Dog Bed That Won't Tempt Chewers Amazon K & H Pet Products, K-9 Ruff N' Tuff Bed $65 AmazonBuy Now If your dog can't resist zipper temptation, this zipper-free dog bed is just what they need. Instead of using all-too-tempting zippers, this bed closes with a hidden hook-and-loop fastener system that doesn't have any hanging features to draw curious chewers. The fabric is made of heavy-duty, 1260-denier polyester and a channeled liner that keeps the polyfill stuffing in place. It's fluffy and comfortable... without being an easy target for destruction. Take it from one Amazon reviewer, who says their dog wasn't able to ruin it: "Coming from someone with a destructive dog that has destroyed two kong beds in the space of a week ... it was an absolute relief when it held up to her use ... I would recommend this to anyone with an energetic or destructive dog." Available sizes: M, L

The Best Indoor-Outdoor Dog Bed That Can Go Anywhere Amazon K9 Ballistics, Original TUFF Dog Bed $75 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for a bed that's both chew-resistant and outdoor-friendly, this awesome indoor-outdoor dog bed is a solid choice. It's built with a proprietary Ripstop ballistic material that's extra tough and covered with a smooth fabric you can easily wipe clean. Though, fear not, this bed is machine washable. And — the features somehow get better — like the option above, it's zipperless, thanks to a single industrial Velcro closure. "These beds really do stand up to the toughest chewers," wrote a happy Amazon customer. "I have a 9-month-old Doberman-Lab mix puppy and he loves to destroy anything with stuffing in it ... We've had this bed for about 3 months now and there's not a single hole in it." Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

The Best Waterproof Dog Bed That's Easy To Clean Amazon The Dog's Balls, Water Resistant Dog Bed $60-72 AmazonBuy Now This waterproof dog bed is built with thick Oxford fabric designed to withstand accidents. The removable (and replaceable!) cover is beyond breezy to spot clean but can also be machine washed for major messes — plus, it's double-stitched for extra durability. Inside, the mattress is constructed with dense, hypoallergenic foam surrounded by a Dacron-stuffed pillow. But here's what a reviewer had to stay about its star feature: "The waterproof cover allows me too clean up or wash without washing the cushion portion also. The price is great for this type of pet bed." Available sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL