There comes a time when you figure out the beauty products worth splurging out on — active ingredient-rich serums that do heavy work for your skin; foundation that doesn't cake up; lipsticks that won't fade by mid-day— and the products on which to save. Case in point: body lotion. Because its main goal is pretty simple — to keep your skin moisturized — you don't have to spend a ton of money to find a formula that works. In fact, since most of the best drugstore body lotions pay more attention to skin-repairing formulas (and less to to fancy packaging and fragrances), they're often even better than the ones you can buy from prestige beauty brands.

Depending on your skin type (no, the concept doesn't only apply to your face), the best body lotion for you will vary. If you have dry or dry-ish skin, you're in luck: just about any formula will do (but keep an eye out for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, humectants like glycerin, lipids like ceramides, and moisturizers like shea or cocoa butter). But if you have more targeted skin concerns, like body acne or eczema, you have to be a bit more careful.

To alleviate the symptoms of eczema (like flaky patches and itching) and keep future flare-ups at bay, look for a gentle formula that contains skin-soothing ingredients. For body acne or bumpy skin, whether it's due to keratosis pilaris or ingrown hairs, invest in a body lotion that contains exfoliating ingredients, like salicylic acid. Ahead, find six of the very best drugstore body lotions for all of these concerns and more.

1. Best Under $5 Pick Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula with Vitamin E Body Lotion $5 | Amazon See On Amazon This budget-friendly pick from Palmers is for those who love a hint of fragrance in their body lotions. The delicious blend of coconut, sweet almond, and monoï oils is infused with tiaré flower petals, creating a scent that's deliciously tropical. But these ingredients don't just smell good: they also keep your skin hydrated and soft. Like all of Palmers products, this body lotion also contains cocoa butter, which, when combined with the aforementioned oils (plus aloe vera and shea butter), results in a deeply nourishing formula that'll leave you smelling sweet and feeling smooth from neck to toe.

2. Best Body Lotion For Dry Skin Bioderma Atoderm Cream for Very Dry or Sensitive Skin $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For a slightly more elevated take on your standard drugstore body lotion, pick up this huge bottle from French pharmacy brand Bioderma. Atoderm Cream is fragrance-free and safe for all skin types, and it works to keep skin moisturized for a solid 24 hours by attracting moisture and trapping it in. The formula also helps strengthen your skin's natural protective barrier, which is responsible for fighting off external aggressors that can cause irritation and dryness. Reviewers call it "life-changing" and "a damn miracle," and love that it's thick and nourishing, but non-greasy.

3. Best Body Lotion For Very Sensitive Skin Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have extremely sensitive, allergy-prone skin, you can't get much more basic (in a good way) than Vanicream's Moisturizing Skin Cream. Free of just about every possible known irritant, the formula, which can also be used on your face, works to deeply moisturize dry skin that's become irritated or even cracked. The only catch? It does contain propylene glycol, which some people are allergic to, so steer clear if that's you. Packaged in an enormous 1-pound tub, it's accepted by the National Eczema Association and can also help relieve the symptoms of psoriasis and ichthyosis.

4. Best Body Lotion For Eczema & Itchy Skin Cetaphil Pro Eczema Soothing Moisturizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Though Vanicream's body lotion is also a good choice for eczema-prone skin, Cetaphil's Pro Eczema Soothing Moisturizer contains a blend of soothing ingredients that help relieve symptoms like redness, itching, and flaking. Experience fast-acting relief with this steroid-free formula, which uses colloidal oatmeal to soothe; ceramides to strengthen; and filaggrin to soften. You'll also find shea butter, sunflower seed oil, and sodium hyaluronate (aka hyaluronic acid) in this moisturizer, which is fragrance-free, non-greasy, and accepted by the National Eczema Association.

5. Best Body Lotion For Bumpy Skin & KP CeraVe SA Lotion for Rough & Bumpy Skin $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have keratosis pilaris (also known as chicken skin), body acne, or ingrown hairs, you need an exfoliating lotion like CeraVe's SA Lotion. The formula uses salicylic and lactic acids to shed dead skin and unclog pores, resulting in smoother, blemish-free skin over time. To balance out the effects of the salicylic acid, CeraVe also included hyaluronic acid in the formula; meanwhile, a blend of ceramides help strengthen your skin's natural protective barrier for long-term hydration.